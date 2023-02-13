EarnIn Expands Legal Team with Industry Veterans

The earned wage access pioneer adds two legal hires continuing a fast start to 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarnIn, the leader in on-demand access to income, today announced the continued expansion of the firm’s legal team. Led by David Durant, Nicole Miller and Diana Bergano join as Associate General Counsel and Senior Legal Counsel respectively.

Miller and Bergano bring over 30 years of combined experience to EarnIn and will support products and solutions that empower customers and address inequality in the financial system, particularly as it relates to the traditional pay cycle and access to earnings. In their new roles, they will work closely with David Durant and Simone dos Santos to advocate for consumers and further EarnIn’s mission to create products and solutions that meet the needs of American consumers today.

“Having Nicole and Diana join our legal team is a testament to the work we are doing,” said David Durant, General Counsel at EarnIn. “Their passion for EarnIn’s mission and ample experience strengthens our ability to continue our work of providing effective and consumer-focused products and services that empower our customers to say ‘yes’ to more through financial flexibility.”

Miller has over 20 years of expansive legal experience across the technology and fintech industries. Prior to joining EarnIn, she served as Associate General Counsel at Rocket Lawyer, an online legal technology company that serves individuals and companies seeking online legal services. Previously, Miller held the role of Associate VP and Associate General Counsel at Yapstone, a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets, where she built an in-depth knowledge of commercial, corporate and payments law through the lens of globally based businesses.

“It is an exciting time to join EarnIn, which is an incredibly dynamic and growing company,” shared Miller. “The team is clearly aligned under the brand’s mission and purpose to serve our consumers through mobile technology and breaking down barriers to financial empowerment, and I am looking forward to working with this team to advocate for EarnIn customers.”

Starting her career at Cisco, Bergano joins EarnIn with over 20 years of experience through a variety of financial services companies, particularly as it relates to data security and compliance issues. Prior to joining EarnIn, she worked as Payments and Product Counsel at Yapstone, focusing on licensing and privacy compliance. Diana’s compliance focus started with her tenure at Blackhawk Network, a leading international gift card and branded payments company. She has practiced law in both the U.S. and Colombia.

“I’m honored to join the EarnIn team as I believe in the difference the company is making for consumers across the country,” said Bergano. “Advocating for products that have an impact on the day-to-day lives of our customers is a privilege, and it is exciting to be a part of a team that is purpose-driven.”

This announcement follows an exciting start to 2023 for EarnIn as it launched an official rebrand that aligns with customer values and the ability to be “all In” with money that moves at the speed of life. EarnIn is actively hiring across all departments, learn more at: www.earnin.com/careers.

About EarnIn

As one of the first pioneers of earned wage access, our mission at EarnIn is to reimagine the way money moves to empower every person’s potential. We’re building a first-of-its-kind hub of financial life powered by streamed access to earnings that allows our community members to spend and save on their own terms. Our products are widely recognized as innovative, easy to use, reliable, and value-driven.

Since our founding in 2013, our community members have downloaded our app over 13 million times and accessed over $15 billion in earnings.

We’re fortunate to have an incredibly experienced leadership team, combined with world-class funding partners like A16Z, Matrix Partners, DST, and are excited for what the future holds for our community members.

