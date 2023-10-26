e.l.f. Cosmetics and Latin Music Sensation Manuel Turizo Celebrate Every Ojo, Labio and Cara with the release of Manuel Turizo’s New Single & Music Video









OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manuel Turizo, one of the brightest stars in Latin music, is partnering with e.l.f. Cosmetics, Gen Z’s #1 makeup brand*. The result is a new original, Spanish-language song titled “ojos. labios. cara.”, which translates in English to “eyes. lips. face.”, out now, listen HERE.

“At e.l.f., we celebrate every ojo, labio y cara,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “Our Latinx and Hispanic fans are among our most passionate e.l.f. enthusiasts. This song is created for them, to shine a spotlight on their creativity, to amplify their voices and to give them a stage to live their bold truths.”

The e.l.f.ing extraordinary artist

With the help of their creative agency Madwell, e.l.f. tapped a fellow bold disruptor with a kind heart, Manuel Turizo. With 25+ platinum hits on the Latin Billboard charts—his recent collaboration with Shakira, “Copa Vacia,” currently peaking at #1 on the Latin Airplay Chart—and over 20 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, this 23-year-old uses his extensive platform and intimate connection with his fanbase to advocate for equality and empowerment. Manuel speaks and sings passionately about self-confidence, champions women, salutes individual expression and lends his megaphone to the voices most in need of amplification. A shining embodiment of strong ethics, Manuel lives, breathes and sings the e.l.f. ethos.

Creating an anthem

Fueled by love and appreciation for the global Latinx community, e.l.f. and Manuel set out to craft a song true to his lyrical and melodic philosophy. He wrote and recorded “ojos. labios. cara.” (listen HERE) to tell the story of a Latin woman who captivates the song’s narrator not for her physical beauty but for her boldness, confidence and intellectual power. She is unapologetic about who she is and proud of her Latin roots.

“It was an honor to work alongside e.l.f. to create ‘ojos. labios. cara.’ and to have a song written [for the Latin community],” says Manuel. “A song where women feel empowered, valued and beautiful. This collaboration is an anthem for them, and I hope you all enjoy this song as much as I do.”

e.l.f. knows firsthand the magic that can happen when makeup and music come together. In fact, their hit song collaboration with iLL Wayno and Holla FyeSixWun, “eyes. lips. face.”, and the #eyeslipsface challenge was one of the most viral campaigns in TikTok history. Now ojos. labios. cara. further the brand’s mission to embrace every eye, lip and face. Visually and sonically the work is a seamless blend of cultures, styles, rhythms and history.

The empowering music video that honors the history

Debuting alongside the song is an ambitious music video, directed by Madwell’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder Chris Sojka and based on a story co-written with Madwell Creative Director Mauricio Galvan, watch HERE. Shot by fellow Colombian native cinematographer Carmen Cabana, the video follows a fictionalized version of “Manuel” as he films a video taking place in 1940’s Los Angeles. It becomes clear that the song’s lyrics are about his co-star in this fictional video shoot, played by actress and dancer Alyssa Sanchez, who does not pick up on Manuel’s affections until he’s leaving the set. Featuring an incredibly diverse cast and a stellar dance troupe, with choreography by the inimitable Cultura, the video pays homage to the fashion and makeup pioneered by the Pachucas: zoot suits, stop sign red lips and an extra sharp winged-eyeliner effect.

“The song is about unrequited love for a woman of such power that she doesn’t even need to speak. Just her eyes, lips and face are paralyzing enough, a conduit for a mighty power greater than words,” says Chris. “Since the video takes place on an extended reality soundstage, we’re able to depict the past and the present contemporaneously, so the viewer can feel the strength of Latina trailblazers through generations.”

The influential Latin voices amplifying the campaign

To encourage everyone to put their best ojos. labios. cara. forward, e.l.f. Cosmetics is partnering with Latinx content creators to lend their voice and creativity to building an extended “ojos. labios. cara.” experience. A dedicated “o.l.c.” page on elfcosmetics.com (HERE) allows fans to watch the video and then learn how to recreate the makeup looks, and Cultura choreographed a dance inspired by the music video on TikTok (#ojoslabioscara).

Perhaps most importantly, in celebration of every ojos, labios y cara, e.l.f. will be donating to the Maestro Cares Foundation, an organization near and dear to Manuel’s heart, that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the United States through housing, educational programming and providing essential resources.

To create the makeup looks seen in the music video, fans can shop e.l.f.’s limited edition ojos. labios. cara. Bold Bundle ($41) on elfcosmetics.com. This bundle features five bold products you’ll need to get the iconic Pachuca makeup look: Big Mood Mascara, H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen, Instant Lift Brow Pencil, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O FACE Satin Lipstick.

Follow along on e.l.f.’s and Manuel Turizo’s social channels including: Instagram, TikTok, Threads, X and YouTube.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics



Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Manuel Turizo



Manuel Turizo Zapata, hailing from Cordoba, Colombia, is a musical force to be reckoned with. Exploding onto the scene in 2018 with his hit single “Culpables,” which is one of the most watched music videos of all time tallying a remarkable 847 million YouTube views, he has firmly established himself as a musical sensation. MTZ’s journey to fame includes a string of diamond-certified tracks under Sony Music, including hits like “Esperándote,” “Una Lady Como Tú,” “Déjala Que Vuelva,” and “Bésame,” showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility. With nominations for esteemed accolades like Latin GRAMMY Awards, Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, Rolling Stone Español Awards, and Premios Tu Música Urbano, MTZ’s influence resonates industry wide. His debut album, “ADN,” released on August 23, 2019, under La Industria INC label, marked a significant milestone. In 2022, his second studio masterpiece, “Dopamina,” featuring collaborations with luminaries like Wisin and Yandel, Will I Am, and Maluma, was launched in conjunction with a sprawling US concert tour, underscoring his global appeal. A standout moment came in 2022 with the release of “La Bachata,” amassing a staggering 611 million views. This hit soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot Latin chart, his fourth chart-topper in the US, and maintained international dominance throughout the year. His artistic journey continued with the release of “2000” and the transformative collaboration “El Merengue” with Marshmello. A recent partnership with Shakira yielded the reggaeton single “Copa Vacía,” which peaked at #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart and was released with a stunning visual between the two Colombian music superstars, while his genre-spanning collaboration “De Lunes a Lunes” with Grupo Frontera attests to his versatility. Most recently, Manuel Turizo took home three Latin Billboard Awards, including Global Song of the Year for the 22X Latin Platinum song, “La Bachata,” which also scored a Latin American Music Award earlier this year. MTZ’s sold-out Latin American shows pave the way for his current North American tour across the United States and Canada.

