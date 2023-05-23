E Ink Showcases Latest Color Products, E Ink Spectra™ 6 and E Ink Gallery™ 3 Outdoor, at SID Display Week 2023

Company will present four technical talks during symposium, and attendees can see latest innovations within the exhibit space

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EInk–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced its participation during SID Display Week 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. As the premier event for the global electronic display and visual information technology industries, E Ink will be showcasing its latest color ePaper innovations products at booth 807, including:





E Ink Spectra™ 6 provides a print quality replacement for paper signage, including POP displays, posters, and in-store advertising. Spectra™ 6 features an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm to provide full color to improve marketing and advertising performance.

E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Outdoor, the print-color ePaper tailored for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising signage, can function effectively in a wide range of temperatures. It presents dynamic color display features, produces poster-like visual quality, and provides a low-carbon and eco-friendly display option.

E Ink Gallery™ 3 is based on the E Ink ACeP™ Advanced Color ePaper platform, and enables a full-color gamut through a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white. This combination allows a full color gamut at pixel-level and is designed for a more vivid consumer experience.

E Ink Prism™ 3 bridges the gap between traditional static surfaces and digital technology with dynamically changing materials. Fully programmable, designers can now integrate endless materials with changeable colors and patterns.

SID continues to be a catalyst for E Ink to showcase its industry-leading ePaper technologies and innovations, as well as new applications across emerging markets that rely on delivering information to end users. E Ink has been participating in SID Display Week since the Company’s founding twenty-five years ago and is presenting the following technical papers during 2023’s event:

Tuesday, May 23 | 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. PT : Dirk Hertel will present, Combining Annulus and Variable Aperture Source Methods to Separate Specular, Haze and Lambertian Reflection Components of ePaper Displays

: Dirk Hertel will present, Wednesday, May 24 | 04:10 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT ​: Ian French & Jonathan Margalit presents, Ultra Low Power Color ePaper Signage Displays for Outdoor Use

​: Ian French & Jonathan Margalit presents, Thursday, May 25 | 3:10 p.m. – 4:30 p.m PT : Hongmei Zhang presents, Highly Saturated Color Electrophoretic Display

: Hongmei Zhang presents, Thursday, May 25 | 3:50 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. PT: W.T. Chen presents, IGZO backplane for Full-color Electrophoretic Display

“Our core technologies enable customers to open new doors in product innovation and embody sustainable innovation,” said Timothy O’Malley, AVP US RBU at E Ink Corporation. “We believe that sustainability is not only a responsibility but a commitment towards a better future, and we strive to innovate and implement eco-friendly practices, from sustainable product design to optimizing manufacturing processes.”

E Ink is committed to sustainable manufacturing and innovation and is working with ecosystem partners to promote applications where E Ink’s low power consumption and energy-saving ePaper is an ideal fit. The company is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint and has joined international initiatives related to carbon reduction, with the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040 and RE100 by 2030. E Ink has also signed Power Purchase Agreements and purchased Renewable Energy Certificates to accelerate the implementation of renewable energy. In December 2022, E Ink announced 20% of its energy use was generated from renewable sources, and with individual sites in the United States, Japan and South Korea operating on 100% renewable energy sources.

E Ink is also committed to providing the healthiest reading experience. In March, the Company announced the results of a peer-reviewed study about the effect of displays on human retinal cells, commissioned through the Cellular Profiling Service Core of T.H. Chan Harvard School of Public Health. Displays using E Ink ComfortGaze™ reduce hazardous blue light output without creating an amber-white tint in nightlight mode. Devices with E Ink ComfortGaze™ in warm-white mode can be used three times as long as an LCD in cold-white mode, and twice as long as that same LCD in warm-white mode, before reaching the same level of ROS stress in retinal cells (as LCDs). ePaper displays without front lights show advantages even when compared to print paper. Bright white paper contains fluorescent brighteners, which are not contained in E Ink displays. These brighteners produce not only the clean blueish brilliant white of print paper, but also increase blue light reflection. In other words, E Ink displays can be considered safer for your eyes than print paper.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contacts

E Ink:



Anna Halstead



Racepoint Global



617-624-3213



eink@racepointglobal.com