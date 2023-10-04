e-Emphasys Sees Record Turnout for 2023 Evolve User Conference

More than 200 e-Emphasys ERP clients gathered in Nashville for three days of hands-on learning, networking and collaboration; sights now set on IntelliDealer user conference in February 2024

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global provider of enterprise software for equipment dealers, today announced record attendance at the 2023 Evolve Conference for e-Emphasys ERP clients. More than 200 clients across 50+ accounts converged on Music City, USA, to attend executive sessions to learn about new investments in the client experience across implementation and support, hear case studies from industry peers, and participate in product-focused workshops to support their growth.





The event provided an opportunity to introduce brand-centric roundtables to improve product utilization and build a sense of community among clients and specific manufacturers. This concept has proved valuable with IntelliDealer clients through monthly virtual roundtable discussions, so this was an opportunity for the e-Emphasys ERP user community to benefit. e-Emphasys also unveiled eLogistics, an app that facilitates the planning and scheduling of optimal routes and loads for equipment pick-up and drop-off.

“We are client-obsessed, so it’s important to produce these types of events to bring them together in person to talk about dealership modernization and growth, plus mix in some fun,” said Jeff Hart, President and CEO at e-Emphasys. “Actively listening to clients and digesting lessons learned in this sort of environment plays a crucial role in our research and development efforts. Everything we do as a company and the investments we make in our solutions are driven by client feedback, and that won’t ever change.”

The three-day event kicked off with Hart’s keynote in which he discussed the company’s mission, vision and key focus areas post-merger with CDK Global Heavy Equipment. e-Emphasys ERP users also learned about recent operational investments to ensure excellence in the overall client experience, and they also got a glimpse of the product development roadmap. Sessions on Finance, Parts, Service and Sales/Rental were designed to help attendees enhance their use of e-Emphasys ERP’s core functionality.

The company is already planning next year’s Evolve User Conference and will announce that location soon. The IntelliDealer User Conference recently was announced, taking place in February in Savannah, Georgia, and is on track for record attendance also. It will be the first opportunity IntelliDealer clients have to gather in person in five years and since the product became part of the e-Emphasys product portfolio. To learn more, visit e-Emphasys IntelliDealer User Conference 2024.

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. is the leading global provider of dealer management software. Our e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer solutions give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and other equipment dealers the digital transformation and data intelligence technology to better manage and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients’ industry-specific needs, our platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. We’re proud to support the ecosystem of manufacturers, dealers and their customers who help the world run every day. Learn more at www.e-emphasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

