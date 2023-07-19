Dynatrace Announces Expanded Multi-Year Consumption Commitment and Go-To-Market Partnership with Microsoft

Joint sales and marketing initiatives and deep technical integrations to drive accelerated, global adoption of the Dynatrace platform native on Microsoft Azure

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced an expanded multi-year consumption commitment and go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Microsoft, with joint sales enablement and marketing, including campaigns, events, webinars, and customer solution workshops and hands-on labs. The goal is to meet the growing demand from joint customers worldwide for the Dynatrace® platform on Microsoft Azure to accelerate cloud migration and optimization initiatives.

“Hybrid, multicloud, and cloud-native technologies offer the speed, scale, and cost efficiencies essential for digital transformation in large-size organizations,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President at IDC. “Managing these environments and unlocking business value from the tremendous volume of data they produce requires deep observability, application security, and extensive automation. With enterprise-class cloud services and industry-leading analytics and automation, partnerships like this are well positioned to deliver these benefits to organizations worldwide.”

This announcement builds on an existing strategic partnership between Dynatrace and Microsoft, which provides customers with the following:

The Dynatrace platform is now available as an Azure-native service in regions around the world and easily accessible to Microsoft customers through the Azure Portal.

Customers can use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase the Dynatrace platform through the Azure Marketplace, simplifying purchasing and contract management.

Dynatrace supports all Azure Services, including Azure Spring Cloud, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Linux, and Azure Functions, enabling customers to monitor their entire hybrid and multicloud environment, including all dependencies, in near real-time.

“Our platform is purpose-built for cloud environments like Azure, with its foundation rooted in AI and intelligent automation to enable the world’s largest organizations to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions,” said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatrace. “We are committed to expanding the value of Dynatrace on Azure to customers around the world. Through this enhanced partnership with Microsoft, we can better help our customers migrate more workloads to the cloud, optimize existing cloud deployments, and deliver consistently amazing experiences for their end users.”

“The rapid pace and scale of cloud-enabled innovation happening today presents a unique opportunity for global enterprises. By using the combined power of Microsoft Azure and the Dynatrace platform, organizations are well-positioned to accelerate their digital transformation through unified observability,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft. “Through our partnership, customers will realize deep insights and automation across their technology stack, enhancing operational efficiencies and digital experiences. Our expanded collaboration will extend these benefits to more organizations globally with ease.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the expanded Dynatrace partnership with Microsoft. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

