Dynasty Financial Partners Names Esteemed Wealth Management Executive Andrew Marsh to New Role as Vice Chairman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that it has named Andrew Marsh as Vice Chairman, reporting to Dynasty Chief Executive Officer and Founder Shirl Penney. In April 2023, Dynasty appointed Mr. Marsh as its first Executive-in-Residence. He worked closely with the Advisor to CEO, program, a proprietary professional development initiative that tailors content and coaching for CEOs in its network of independent registered investment advisors.

Mr. Marsh co-founded and ran Richardson Wealth, a top independent wealth firm in Canada. Under his leadership, Richardson Wealth expanded to more than 160 teams managing more than $30 billion before going public in 2020.

As Vice Chairman of Dynasty, Mr. Marsh will oversee strategic business reviews, coordinate corporate development opportunities, and assist with the onboarding and expansion of large U.S.-based RIAs. He will also manage the firm’s Breakaway Advisor and Existing RIAs sales channels, as well as end-client sales through Dynasty Connect*.

“Andrew is a consummate professional with deep experience in the wealth management industry,” said Mr. Penney. “He has already done what so many in our community and the RIA space strive to – evolve from advisor to CEO, building a business successful enough to monetize in a material way. This peer-to-peer experience and understanding has established meaningful connections with our clients and makes him an inspiring ambassador for Dynasty. We look forward to his guidance and leadership in the years to come.”

Dynasty is one of the top liberators in the industry, helping advisors gain their independence while supporting them with tools to build better businesses and better care for their clients. Currently, 52 firms representing 330 advisors comprise the Dynasty network, and the firm maintains over $80 billion on its core technology platform.

In addition to Mr. Marsh, Dynasty announced several additional executive appointments today:

Angela Gingras has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Mr. Penney. In this role, Ms. Gingras will oversee operations, human resources, network compliance and technology, with operational oversight of the firm’s turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), as well. An industry veteran, she joined Dynasty in 2019 as Director of Operations. As a result of her promotion, Samantha Sullivan will assume the role of Director of Operations, reporting to Ms. Gingras. Leslie Dentinger has been promoted to Deputy Chief Technology Officer and will report to Ms. Gingras, as well.

Stacy Costner has been named Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, she will lead and supervise the internal compliance efforts for the firm along with regulatory, interaction and audit functions. Ms. Costner will report directly to Jon Morris, General Counsel of Dynasty.

Gordon Ross has been promoted to Chief Client Officer. During his time at the firm, he led the effort to expand the Dynasty Enterprise Group and the Advisor-to-CEO program and served as Co-Head of Service. In his new role, Mr. Ross is responsible for designing and implementing Dynasty’s client coverage strategy, as well as overseeing transitions. As a result of his promotion, Jeremy Zoladz and Caitlin Douglas will now serve as Co-Heads of Service & Transitions, reporting to Mr. Ross.

Jennifer Dorgan has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing key administrative functions for the firm, including vendor and resource partner management. In her expanded role, Ms. Dorgan will continue to oversee key corporate finance functions, reporting to Justin Weinkle, Dynasty’s Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Penney added: “This exceptional team has impacted our business in an incredibly positive way, and I am very proud of their accomplishments. Combined with our recent capital raise and fresh perspectives from additions to our Board of Directors, Dynasty is well-positioned to achieve even more success with a pristine balance sheet, top talent, and a strong roadmap of innovation leading the charge.”

Recently, broadcast journalist legend and former CNBC anchor, Ron Insana, joined Dynasty Financial Partners in the newly created role of Chief Market Strategist, working closely with Bob Shea, Chief Investment Officer, to identify strategic opportunities for investment portfolios. This year, the firm also launched Dynasty Investment Bank, becoming the only firm of its kind to offer buy-side and sell-side advice for independent wealth management firms both inside and outside its network, as well as to other types of firms in need of independent and objective strategic advice in the wealth and asset management industry.

Mr. Penney was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Florida Award winner, one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies globally.

*Dynasty Connect is a service offered through Dynasty Wealth Management, LLC. An SEC Registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of Dynasty Financial Partners, LLC.

