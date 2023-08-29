Dun & Bradstreet and Google Cloud Together Fuel Generative AI Initiatives

D&B.AI™ Labs adds Google Cloud’s gen AI extension for new customer applications and introduces Dun & Bradstreet’s new AI Virtual Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud on generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) initiatives to drive innovation across multiple applications. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the companies’ 10-year strategic agreement announced in early 2022.





Dun & Bradstreet will use Google Cloud’s gen AI platform, Vertex AI, as one of the technologies available for customer innovation powered by D&B.AI Labs. Launched in June 2023, D&B.AI Labs is a transformative hub for organizations to pursue co-development of groundbreaking solutions tailored to specific business needs, while exploring the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary data and analytics, and the company’s ongoing application of gen AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), among other technologies.

“Through our strategic relationship, we are able to help businesses realize value from the evolving generative AI landscape, and to do so responsibly and safely in D&B.AI Labs,” said Ginny Gomez, President, North America, Dun & Bradstreet. “By bringing together Dun & Bradstreet’s unrivaled proprietary data and analytics, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, we are well positioned to deliver new solutions that will address a wide range of business challenges, ultimately helping our clients to win in this fast-paced market.”

“Helping our customers apply and implement cutting-edge generative AI capabilities is at the core of Google Cloud’s strategy,” said Michael Clark, Vice President for Google Cloud, North America. “Dun & Bradstreet’s use of the Vertex AI platform within D&B.AI Labs will drive increased efficiency and performance, as well as innovation for its customers.”

In addition to the work with D&B.AI Labs, Google Cloud’s gen AI will also power Dun & Bradstreet’s new AI Virtual Agent designed for use in certain of its data-driven software solutions for small businesses and other customers. The chatbot, due to launch by year end, is being designed to guide entrepreneurs through the steps to establish a new business, and to deliver tailored recommendations for needed services to launch and manage their business, such as registering for a free Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number, a unique nine-digit digital identifier used to maintain up-to-date and timely information on over a half billion private and public businesses globally in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud.

Also, beginning August 31, all new Google Play Console organization developer accounts must provide a valid D-U-N-S Number before submitting apps, further supporting Play’s aims to bring more transparency to users.

More information about the companies’ collaboration will be featured during the Google Cloud Next’23 Conference to be held this week in San Francisco and at Dun & Bradstreet’s Executive Summit to be held on October 12 in New York City.

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

