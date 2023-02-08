Duda Recognized as a Top Content Management Solution by G2 Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Duda, the professional website builder for digital marketing agencies and web professionals, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Content Management Products. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Duda’s second time receiving a G2’s Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to Duda’s dedication to building fast, high-ranking websites designed specifically for digital marketing agencies and SaaS platforms. As the number one platform for Core Web Vitals performance, Duda continues to offer the best in fully customizable website design and top-performing SEO.

“We are so incredibly honored by G2’s recognition this year,” Duda CEO and Co-Founder Itai Sadan said. “Duda worked hard in 2022 to provide the best experience possible for web professionals and digital marketing agencies, as well as those looking to expand into eCommerce as well. We are very proud of the work we’ve done, and we’re very excited for the next year to come. Thank you, G2, and to all our fantastic customers that made this a reality.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

G2 also publishes quarterly reports based on verified reviews from clients. In the latest G2 Winter reports, Duda ranks as a leader in the following categories: Website Builder, Web Content Management, Landing Page Builder, and Personalization. Duda received 22 badges, including “Most Implementable”, “Best Usability”, “Easiest To Use”, “Best Results”, “Best Relationship”, “Easiest Setup”, “Best Support”, “Easiest To Do Business With”, and “High Performer”.

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to create and manage their customers’ digital presence. Offering an extensive range of eCommerce tools, scalable client management offerings, team collaboration solutions, top-tier SEO support, white labeling, and marketing capabilities, Duda’s award-winning no-code platform enables agencies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth. Since launching in 2010, one million sites have been published on the white-label Duda platform, and over 20,000 web professionals trust it enough to put their own name on it. Headquartered in the U.S. with offices in Israel, Canada, and Brazil, Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding to date. For more information, visit www.duda.co.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

