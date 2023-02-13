Dubbing Industry Veteran Annika Rynger Joins TransPerfect

Former EuroTroll CEO Takes Senior Role within TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT Division

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that industry veteran Annika Rynger has joined the company as Director of Business Development for TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT division, which specializes in dubbing, voiceover, and other media localization services.

Rynger previously served as CEO of EuroTroll, a top-tier translation and dubbing company specializing in children’s content. At EuroTroll and in her previous role at SDI Media, Rynger worked on notable titles, such as Ice Age, Shrek, and the Harry Potter series.

In her new role with TransPerfect, Rynger brings 30 years of experience in the dubbing industry to MediaNEXT’s leadership team of localization experts. She will be responsible for expanding TransPerfect’s media and entertainment offerings in the Nordic region and will be based in the company’s Stockholm office.

MediaNEXT is a division of TransPerfect that focuses on media localization, leveraging cloud-based technology to provide dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, captioning, and post-production. Rynger commented, “It’s energizing to join a company with such an established record of excellence and a vision for continued growth. I plan to help TransPerfect build on its reputation of quality and innovation in media localization.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Annika has an impressive track record of localizing so many beloved titles—I’m confident that many of our clients will benefit from her experience.”

About MediaNEXT

MediaNEXT is TransPerfect‘s specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling. MediaNEXT‘s hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT’s unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world’s most renowned brands. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

