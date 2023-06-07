DTEX Systems Appoints Dave Salverson as Chief Financial Officer to Help Lead the Next Stage of Company Growth

Former Hazelcast and Shape Security Finance and Operations Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of High-Growth Leadership Amid Rising Demand for Human-Centric Insider Risk Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk and threat management, today announced the appointment of Dave Salverson as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Salverson will support the company’s growth trajectory amid increasing demand for DTEX Systems’ market-leading Insider Risk Management InTERCEPT Platform.

“As organizations continue to navigate the evolving insider risk landscape in today’s hybrid workplace, executive leadership teams are recognizing the importance of increased visibility into employee behaviors and actions,” said Mohan Koo, President and Co-founder at DTEX Systems. “Dave’s extensive expertise in building finance and operations teams and establishing processes to support and sustain the positive growth that we are seeing in the market will be critical as we drive our next stage of growth.”

Salverson brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, successfully developing finance teams, systems, and processes in high-growth companies. Prior to joining DTEX, Salverson held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Hazelcast. He has also held leadership roles at Shape Security, Ruckus Networks, and Brocade. During his tenure as Vice President of Finance at Shape Security, Dave was integral in scaling the company from $20M ARR to $80M, positioning it to be acquired by F5 Networks for $1B+ in January 2020.

“I’m thrilled to be joining DTEX Systems during this pivotal growth period,” said Salverson. “My experience working at world-class finance organizations and leveraging this knowledge to help startups achieve maximum growth potential will provide an immediate value-add as DTEX continues to solidify its position as the leader in insider risk and threat management.”

To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com. To download the DTEX 2023 Insider Risk Investigations Report, please visit https://www2.dtexsystems.com/insider-risk-investigations-report-2023.

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates DLP, UEBA, and UAM in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

