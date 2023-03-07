Driscoll’s First Children’s Book “A Sofia Special” Invites Young Readers to Embrace Sweetness Worth Sharing(™)

Fresh berry leader partners with Reading Is Fundamental to spread the book’s messages of love, resilience and empathy to young readers

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life is sweeter when you have someone special to share it with. That’s the message Driscoll’s has for young readers in its first children’s book, “A Sofia Special.” Distributed by Chronicle Books and authored by award-winning children’s book writer Julie Falatko, the book builds on Driscoll’s brand journey to promote emotional connections through shared experiences.





“We are delighted to share this heartwarming story with children and their caregivers. It reminds everyone to celebrate the joy found in ordinary moments, like reading together, spending time with loved ones or sharing some delicious berries. ‘A Sofia Special’ is a wonderful example of sweetness worth sharing,” said Vice President of Product Leadership Brie Reiter Smith.

“Berries have been a part of my family’s memories for many years,” Falatko added. “Collaborating with Driscoll’s on this book has been an honor. I am excited for ‘A Sofia Special’ to inspire people to create shared moments of their own that are as sweet as a bowl of berries.”

To celebrate the book’s debut, Driscoll’s will host a launch event at a Brooklyn elementary school in partnership with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation’s largest nonprofit for children’s literacy. Students attending the exclusive event will be treated to the inaugural read aloud of the book by Falatko, an array of berry-themed treats and activities and goodie bags containing a copy of the book.

“We strive to give students the very best opportunities to develop a joy of reading,” said Alicia Levi, President and CEO of Reading Is Fundamental. “We adore Sofia’s story and the important lessons it teaches about resilience and friendship. Our partnership with Driscoll’s will bring this special story and moments of sweetness to classrooms and young readers across the United States.”

In the months following the launch event, Driscoll’s and RIF will host six additional reading events in select cities and regions where Driscoll’s berries are grown. Attendees will receive a copy of the book, engage in berry-themed activities, enjoy berry treats and hear the story read aloud by special guest readers.

Berry lovers and their families can purchase “A Sofia Special” on Amazon, other major retailers and the book’s website, https://www.Driscolls.com/asofiaspecial. To encourage the creation of shared moments, family friendly activities inspired by the book’s colorful characters and Driscoll’s berries can be found on the book’s website as well as an animated version of the book.

About the Author

Julie Falatko is an award-winning writer. She received a Denise McCoy Literacy Award for her chapter book series “Two Dogs in a Trench Coat”. She also received a place on the American Bookseller Association’s 2016 “Best Books for Young Readers” list for “Snappsy The Alligator (Did Not Ask to Be in This Book).”

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries.

About RIF

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children, providing quality content to create impact, and engaging communities in the solution to give every child the fundamentals for success. As the nation’s largest nonprofit organization for children’s literacy, RIF has provided more than 422 million books to more than 129 million kids in all 50 states, inspiring generations to read, learn, and grow. Learn more at www.RIF.org.

