Dr. Hanseok Ko Elected a Fellow of the International Speech Communication Association

Highly Decorated Academic Achieves One of ISCA’s Most Prestigious Honors for an Individual in the Field of Speech Science and Technology

JACKSON, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brand Engagement Network (“BEN”), a leading provider of personalized customer engagement AI technology and human-like AI avatars, today announced that Dr. Hanseok Ko, BEN Co-CTO & Co-Founder Lead AI Researcher has been elected a Fellow of the International Speech Communication Association. The recognition is a key milestone in Dr. Ko’s highly decorated career as a scientist, artificial intelligence (AI) expert and academic and highlights his extensive contributions to the field.





Over the past three decades, Dr. Ko has established himself as a leading expert in AI, signal processing, and spoken language technology. Dr. Ko was credited as the main developer of the core audio/speech interface platform for Hyundai/Kia Motors and has authored/co-authored more than 700 papers in artificial intelligence (deep learning) and signal processing areas. He is also the inventor of more than 70 patents (issued or pending) in the US and Korea.

“I’ve dedicated my entire career to studying and developing new technology that can perceive, understand, and generate speech/acoustic/image signals – which is critical to human-machine interaction,” said Dr. Hanseok Ko, BEN Co-CTO & Co-Founder Lead AI Researcher. “I believe AI is more prevalent and advanced today than it has ever been, putting us in a unique position to innovate and develop new ways to take advantage of the technology. It’s an honor to be elected a Fellow of the International Speech Communication Association and I look forward to working with the organization that has given me so much support.”

The International Speech Communication Association is an organization to promote, in an international world-wide context, activities and exchanges in all fields related to speech communication science and technology. The association is aimed at all persons and institutions interested in fundamental research and technological development that aims at describing, explaining and reproducing the various aspects of human communication by speech, that is, without assuming this enumeration to be exhaustive, phonetics, linguistics, computer speech recognition and synthesis, speech compression, speaker recognition, aids to medical diagnosis of voice pathologies.

The recognition comes on the heels of BEN’s announcement of its entry into a definitive agreement to agree to go public via a merger with DHC Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DHCA). For more information about BEN and Dr. Ko’s AI research please visit: www.beninc.ai

About BEN

BEN (Brand Engagement Network) is a leading provider of conversational AI technology and human-like AI avatars headquartered in Jackson, WY. BEN delivers highly personalized, multi-modal (text, voice, and vision) AI engagement, with a focus on industries where there is a massive workforce gap and an opportunity to transform how consumers engage with networks, providers, and brands. The backbone of BEN’s success is a rich portfolio of conversational AI applications that drive better customer experience, increased automation and operational efficiencies. Powered by years of research and development from leading experts in AI and advanced security methodologies, BEN seeks to partner with companies with complementary capabilities and networks to enable meaningful business outcomes.

Additional information about BEN can be found here: https://beninc.ai/

