DQ Introduces Blizzard Beanies: Fall Fashion Meets Flavor in a Pair of Beanies Designed to be Worn by Both Fans and Their Blizzard Treats

Just in Time for the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, Fans Can Win a Set of Their Own in Upcoming Sweepstakes on @DairyQueen Social Channels

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall is officially here, and as the weather begins to cool, it’s time to break out the knitwear. In celebration of the Fall Blizzard® Treat Menu, available now, American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) has created an exclusive accessory that fans – and their Blizzard Treats – can wear with flair, Blizzard Beanies!









Available in two fall-forward styles – rich cream and an on-trend neutral check – each pair of Blizzard Beanies comes with one full-sized beanie and a matching, Blizzard Treat size beanie to keep hands warm while enjoying a cool treat. Each matching set offers endless opportunities to match with your favorite treat on the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, the ultimate fall fashion flex.

“We know our fans love fall, whether it’s digging into a delicious treat from our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu or breaking out their fall fashions,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ. “Our Blizzard Beanies will give fans the chance to do both and celebrate the very best of the season, with a beanie on their heads and a matching, cozy Blizzard Treat in their hands.”

The DQ® Fall 2023 Blizzard Beanies Sweepstakes

Fans can enter for a chance to win* one pair of Blizzard Beanies by heading to @DairyQueen on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok between October 2 and October 13 and look for posts dedicated to Blizzard Beanies. There, they can enter by following @DairyQueen and commenting with their favorite Blizzard Treat using #BLIZZARDBeaniesSweepstakes. Full sweepstakes rules can be found at dairyqueen.com/en-us/fall-blizzard-menu-giveaway-rules.

The Fall Blizzard Treat Menu is currently available at participating locations for a limited time only. Fans can get their fix of the following flavors for a limited time only.

REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and peanut butter topping blended with our world-famous DQ soft serve to BLIZZARD perfection and filled with an irresistible marshmallow center Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with our world-famous DQ soft serve to BLIZZARD® perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg – (while supplies last)

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) excluding Texas, 18 years and older. Ends 10/13/23. See Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, at DQ.com. Void where prohibited.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

