DP World, Canary Media Report Examines Sustainability Across the Clean Energy Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the world’s supply chain becomes increasingly focused on the rising adoption of clean energy and other green technologies, a new survey-driven report by DP World and Canary Media’s Canary Creative highlights the critical importance of ensuring the sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of global supply chains.





Based on a survey of nearly 160 climate and clean-tech professionals, “Closing the Gap on Clean Energy Supply-Chain Sustainability” delves into the challenges and opportunities associated with improving supply-chain sustainability for the clean energy sector, including the limitations of onshoring, infrastructure gaps, and the need for data and analysis to drive progress.

The report examines how the deployment of clean energy has gained momentum due to the pressing issues of climate change and energy security, the latter of which has been heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the survey, nearly half of respondents expect domestic supply-chain resiliency to worsen over the next two years due to rising demand; as a result, manufacturers are emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted access to critical components and materials.

“The next few years will be vital to ensuring continued growth in the cleantech sector to meet demand. For the clean energy industry, the need to deploy at speed and to demonstrate success and cost-effectiveness are necessities, but without sustainable, secure, resilient supply chains, many efforts will limit their own returns,” said Brian Enright, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, Americas.

Key findings from the report include:

The increased focus on supply-chain sustainability is creating opportunities and challenges as businesses strive to build geographically diverse suppliers capable of meeting growing demand for clean energy technologies.

The report highlights the impact of potential U.S. regulations, such as reporting Scope 3 emissions, and the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which are driving companies to prioritize supply chain sustainability and increase their focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

The survey revealed that 85% of respondents identified supply chain sustainability as a priority concern for their organizations, driven by consumer and investor demand and C-suite focus on ESG metrics.

Onshoring and strengthening regional supply chains will help improve supply-chain sustainability in the coming years. Survey respondents cited both nearshoring manufacturing and diversifying supply chains as near-term priorities, but the top concern remains the ability to keep up with demand.

The survey found that respondents are willing to pay more for suppliers that rank highly on or exceed ESG requirements, with 17% already paying a premium and an additional 44% willing to pay a slight premium.

“Closing the Gap on Clean Energy Supply-Chain Sustainability” is available now on the Canary Media website.

About Canary Creative

Canary Creative works with companies and nonprofit organizations to develop thought leadership and reach Canary Media’s audience. Canary Media is an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering the transition to clean energy and solutions to the climate crisis. We report on how the world is decarbonizing — from electricity to transportation, buildings and industry — with a critical focus on finding out what works and what doesn’t.

