DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET available via webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Monday, December 04, 2023

Fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET available via webcast on https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

[email protected]

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

[email protected]

