DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Tuesday, March 7th and Wednesday, March 8th, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:
The JMP Securities Technology Conference
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 (fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET)
KeyBanc Emerging Technology Conference
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET)
The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Tejal Engman
DoubleVerify
IR@doubleverify.com
Media
Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
646-535-9475
chris@crenshawcomm.com