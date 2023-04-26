DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Monday, May 22nd and Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference



Monday, May 22, 2023 (fireside chat at 3:50 p.m. ET)

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in-person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during each day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Tejal Engman



DoubleVerify



IR@doubleverify.com

Media

Chris Harihar



Crenshaw Communications



646-535-9475



chris@crenshawcomm.com