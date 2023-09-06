DoubleVerify to Participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference:
Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference
Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. ET
The fireside chat will be available via webcast and archived replay on https://ir.doubleverify.com/
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.
