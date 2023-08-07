DoubleVerify to Host Innovation Day in New York on September 14, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, will host an Innovation Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at The Standard, High Line Hotel in New York City. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, and is expected to conclude by 4:00 p.m. ET.

Members of DV and Scibids senior leadership teams along with DV partners and industry experts will present their vision for AI-driven innovation in digital advertising and showcase how advertisers can use Scibids’ customizable AI technology to drive superior outcomes.

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact DV investor relations to register at ir@doubleverify.com.

The event, along with supporting materials, may be accessed live or via an archived replay available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

