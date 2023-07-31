DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 22% Year-over-Year to $133.7 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation

Achieved Net Income of $12.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Agreed to Acquire Scibids, the Global Leader in AI Powered Digital Campaign Optimization

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of solid growth and profitability and are excited to discuss our recently announced acquisition of Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our second quarter performance demonstrates the durability of our core growth drivers – product innovation, channel expansion and global market penetration – and the impressive list of new enterprise logos that we have added to our roster underscore the power of our differentiated market offering. Our agreement to acquire Scibids will take that differentiation a step further, as its proven, AI-powered, real-time optimization algorithms will leverage DV’s media quality and performance data to drive superior KPIs and business outcomes for advertisers. We expect this strategic investment to transform our long-term growth trajectory by making our sizable and successful Activation business more impactful and enhancing our Measurement data all while accelerating DV’s evolution from protection to performance.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022)

Total revenue of $133.7 million, an increase of 22%.

Activation revenue of $77.9 million, an increase of 29%.

Measurement revenue of $45.0 million, an increase of 16%. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for Social and CTV increased by 41% and 32% respectively. International measurement revenue increased by 39% with EMEA growth of 33% and APAC growth of 50%.

Supply-Side revenue of $10.8 million, an increase of 4%.

Net income of $12.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 24% year-over-year in the second quarter primarily due to a 24% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”), while Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”) remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis.

Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the second quarter.

Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 51% year-over-year in the second quarter due to volume expansion by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins. Notable new business wins include: Expansions: Avis and Swarovski New enterprise customer wins: Uber Brand Marketing, Sam’s Club, Pizza Hut, Revlon, Bose and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan

Expanded Meta viewability offering by extending media quality measurement to Facebook and Instagram Reels, a rapidly-growing short-form video environment with high levels of user engagement.

Extended media quality measurement to YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats.

Announced a partnership with Uber providing greater transparency into the quality of ad campaigns across the Uber Journey Ad format in the United States.

Signed a multi-year contract with Outbrain to provide DV’s Brand Safety Floor and fraud avoidance solutions beginning in June, ahead of Outbrain’s launch of Onyx, a new branding platform designed to maximize impact of awareness and consideration campaigns.

Partnered with TVision to align TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with DV’s ad exposure and user engagement attention data to provide the most comprehensive and scalable CTV attention offering in the market.

Continued collaboration with Roku to investigate emerging CTV ad fraud schemes, following the successful neutralization of SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted CTV devices. The collaboration leverages Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology and DV’s cutting-edge Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions to efficiently identify and mitigate app spoofing.

Strategic Investment and Innovation Day:

Announced an agreement to acquire Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $125 million and a potential earnout based on Scibids’ achievement of certain performance milestones over 2023.

Announced an in-person Innovation Day for the investment community on Thursday, September 14th, from 1pm to 4pm at The Standard Hotel in New York City. The event will also be webcast live with an archived replay available on the following day.

“In the second quarter, we continued to deliver solid results with year-over-year revenue growth of 22% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, driven by continued international expansion, and product successes in fast-growing sectors such as programmatic activation, Social and CTV,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “In addition to delivering solid growth and high profitability, we took advantage of our debt-free balance sheet and significant cash position to support the pending acquisition of Scibids. We expect this strategic AI investment to fortify our long-term growth profile and allow us to capture a greater share of a large and growing addressable market. With a broadly inline second quarter performance, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance ranges and expect to deliver 24% full year revenue growth and a 31% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoints.”

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $135 to $141 million, a year-over-year increase of 23% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $39 to $41 million, representing a 29% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2023:

Revenue of $557 to $569 million, a year-over-year increase of 24% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $171 to $179 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of As of (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,437 $ 267,813 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $10,757 and $8,893 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 176,007 167,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,715 10,161 Total current assets 492,159 445,096 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,793 47,034 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,499 64,692 Goodwill 343,682 343,011 Intangible assets, net 122,974 135,429 Deferred tax assets 4,901 35 Other non-current assets 1,657 1,731 Total assets $ 1,082,665 $ 1,037,028 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 8,837 $ 6,675 Accrued expenses 36,945 33,085 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,851 7,041 Income tax liabilities — 11,953 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,139 1,846 Other current liabilities 8,476 8,310 Total current liabilities 66,248 68,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 73,369 74,086 Finance lease obligations 3,938 779 Deferred tax liabilities 1,132 12,890 Other non-current liabilities 3,756 3,504 Total liabilities 148,443 160,169 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 167,250 shares issued and 167,234 outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 167 165 Additional paid-in capital 787,562 756,299 Treasury stock, at cost, 16 shares and 31 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (528 ) (796 ) Retained earnings 152,531 127,517 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (5,510 ) (6,326 ) Total stockholders’ equity 934,222 876,859 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,082,665 $ 1,037,028

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 133,744 $ 109,805 $ 256,338 $ 206,528 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 26,191 18,836 50,143 35,713 Product development 31,941 23,222 60,496 44,810 Sales, marketing and customer support 31,537 24,733 57,249 51,417 General and administrative 19,755 21,529 39,943 41,204 Depreciation and amortization 9,676 8,317 18,659 17,357 Income from operations 14,644 13,168 29,848 16,027 Interest expense 247 223 503 455 Other (income) expense, net (2,476 ) 145 (5,210 ) 191 Income before income taxes 16,873 12,800 34,555 15,381 Income tax expense 4,034 2,510 9,541 512 Net income $ 12,839 $ 10,290 $ 25,014 $ 14,869 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 166,540 163,610 166,088 163,114 Diluted 172,488 170,223 172,129 170,359 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 12,839 $ 10,290 $ 25,014 $ 14,869 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (377 ) (5,634 ) 816 (7,204 ) Total comprehensive income $ 12,462 $ 4,656 $ 25,830 $ 7,665

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Additional Income (Loss) Total Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balance as of January 1, 2023 165,448 $ 165 31 $ (796 ) $ 756,299 $ 127,517 $ (6,326 ) $ 876,859 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — 1,193 1,193 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 30 (787 ) — — — (787 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 11,992 — — 11,992 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 527 1 — — 1,765 — — 1,766 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 182 — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (35 ) 914 (914 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 12,175 — 12,175 Balance as of March 31, 2023 166,157 $ 166 26 $ (669 ) $ 769,142 $ 139,692 $ (5,133 ) $ 903,198 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (377 ) (377 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 57 (1,966 ) — — — (1,966 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 15,399 — — 15,399 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 49 — — — 1,138 — — 1,138 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 711 1 — — 3,990 — — 3,991 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 333 — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (67 ) 2,107 (2,107 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 12,839 — 12,839 Balance as of June 30, 2023 167,250 $ 167 16 $ (528 ) $ 787,562 $ 152,531 $ (5,510 ) $ 934,222 Balance as of January 1, 2022 162,347 $ 162 50 $ (1,802 ) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771 ) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (1,570 ) (1,570 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 41 (1,058 ) — — — (1,058 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 10,994 — — 10,994 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 572 1 — — 1,677 — — 1,678 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 195 — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — 4,579 — 4,579 Balance as of March 31, 2022 163,118 $ 163 91 $ (2,860 ) $ 729,899 $ 88,828 $ (2,341 ) $ 813,689 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — (5,634 ) (5,634 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — 320 (8,133 ) — — — (8,133 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — 9,517 — — 9,517 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 41 — — — 768 — — 768 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 176 — — — 838 — — 838 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 798 1 — — (1 ) — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — (128 ) 3,447 (3,447 ) — — — Net income — — — — — 10,290 — 10,290 Balance as of June 30, 2022 164,133 $ 164 283 $ (7,546 ) $ 737,574 $ 99,118 $ (7,975 ) $ 821,335

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 25,014 $ 14,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense 3,706 1,997 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,659 17,357 Amortization of debt issuance costs 147 147 Non-cash lease expense 3,293 3,882 Deferred taxes (16,639 ) (3,974 ) Stock-based compensation expense 26,980 20,253 Interest expense 25 72 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 5 1,345 Impairment of long-lived assets — 1,510 Other 209 (302 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade receivables (12,214 ) (21,942 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,168 ) (949 ) Trade payables 2,126 2,262 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,979 ) (9,978 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,164 26,549 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,671 ) (13,606 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (7,671 ) (13,606 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 50,000 — Payments to revolving credit facility (50,000 ) — Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition — (3,247 ) Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 5,757 2,516 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 1,138 768 Payments related to offering costs — (6 ) Finance lease payments (1,028 ) (907 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (2,753 ) (9,191 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,114 (10,067 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 15 (738 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,622 2,138 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period 267,938 221,725 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period $ 295,560 $ 223,863 Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,437 $ 223,738 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets) 123 125 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 295,560 $ 223,863 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 41,284 $ 1,161 Cash paid for interest $ 389 $ 282 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 1,261 $ 79,565 Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $ 5,479 $ — Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 480 $ — Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 411 $ 258

Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, Change Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change Change 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Activation $ 77,942 $ 60,495 $ 17,447 29 % $ 147,834 $ 113,526 $ 34,308 30 % Measurement 44,989 38,903 6,086 16 86,374 72,737 13,637 19 Supply-side customer 10,813 10,407 406 4 22,130 20,265 1,865 9 Total revenue $ 133,744 $ 109,805 $ 23,939 22 % $ 256,338 $ 206,528 $ 49,810 24 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 12,839 $ 10,290 $ 25,014 $ 14,869 Net income margin 10 % 9 % 10 % 7 % Depreciation and amortization 9,676 8,317 18,659 17,357 Stock-based compensation 15,167 9,259 26,980 20,253 Interest expense 247 223 503 455 Income tax expense 4,034 2,510 9,541 512 M&A and restructuring costs (a) 700 527 700 1,180 Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b) 122 — 309 — Other (recoveries) costs (c) (266 ) 2,690 (533 ) 3,887 Other (income) expense (d) (2,476 ) 145 (5,210 ) 191 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,043 $ 33,961 $ 75,963 $ 58,704 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 31 % 30 % 28 %

____________________ (a) M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire Scibids Technology SAS (“Scibids”). M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate. (b) Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company. (c) Other recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs consist of costs related to the departures of the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer, impairment related to a subleased office space and costs related to the disposal of furniture for unoccupied lease office space, partially offset by sublease income. (d) Other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

