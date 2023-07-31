DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 22% Year-over-Year to $133.7 Million Driven by Global Growth in Social, CTV Measurement and Programmatic Activation
Achieved Net Income of $12.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin
Agreed to Acquire Scibids, the Global Leader in AI Powered Digital Campaign Optimization
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
“We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of solid growth and profitability and are excited to discuss our recently announced acquisition of Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our second quarter performance demonstrates the durability of our core growth drivers – product innovation, channel expansion and global market penetration – and the impressive list of new enterprise logos that we have added to our roster underscore the power of our differentiated market offering. Our agreement to acquire Scibids will take that differentiation a step further, as its proven, AI-powered, real-time optimization algorithms will leverage DV’s media quality and performance data to drive superior KPIs and business outcomes for advertisers. We expect this strategic investment to transform our long-term growth trajectory by making our sizable and successful Activation business more impactful and enhancing our Measurement data all while accelerating DV’s evolution from protection to performance.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022)
- Total revenue of $133.7 million, an increase of 22%.
- Activation revenue of $77.9 million, an increase of 29%.
-
Measurement revenue of $45.0 million, an increase of 16%.
- Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for Social and CTV increased by 41% and 32% respectively.
- International measurement revenue increased by 39% with EMEA growth of 33% and APAC growth of 50%.
- Supply-Side revenue of $10.8 million, an increase of 4%.
- Net income of $12.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
- Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 24% year-over-year in the second quarter primarily due to a 24% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”), while Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”) remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis.
- Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the second quarter.
- Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 51% year-over-year in the second quarter due to volume expansion by large existing global advertisers as well as by new customer activations.
-
Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins. Notable new business wins include:
- Expansions: Avis and Swarovski
- New enterprise customer wins: Uber Brand Marketing, Sam’s Club, Pizza Hut, Revlon, Bose and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan
- Expanded Meta viewability offering by extending media quality measurement to Facebook and Instagram Reels, a rapidly-growing short-form video environment with high levels of user engagement.
- Extended media quality measurement to YouTube Shorts, Masthead, and In-feed Video formats.
- Announced a partnership with Uber providing greater transparency into the quality of ad campaigns across the Uber Journey Ad format in the United States.
- Signed a multi-year contract with Outbrain to provide DV’s Brand Safety Floor and fraud avoidance solutions beginning in June, ahead of Outbrain’s launch of Onyx, a new branding platform designed to maximize impact of awareness and consideration campaigns.
- Partnered with TVision to align TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with DV’s ad exposure and user engagement attention data to provide the most comprehensive and scalable CTV attention offering in the market.
- Continued collaboration with Roku to investigate emerging CTV ad fraud schemes, following the successful neutralization of SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted CTV devices. The collaboration leverages Roku’s proprietary Advertising Watermark technology and DV’s cutting-edge Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions to efficiently identify and mitigate app spoofing.
Strategic Investment and Innovation Day:
- Announced an agreement to acquire Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $125 million and a potential earnout based on Scibids’ achievement of certain performance milestones over 2023.
- Announced an in-person Innovation Day for the investment community on Thursday, September 14th, from 1pm to 4pm at The Standard Hotel in New York City. The event will also be webcast live with an archived replay available on the following day.
“In the second quarter, we continued to deliver solid results with year-over-year revenue growth of 22% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, driven by continued international expansion, and product successes in fast-growing sectors such as programmatic activation, Social and CTV,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “In addition to delivering solid growth and high profitability, we took advantage of our debt-free balance sheet and significant cash position to support the pending acquisition of Scibids. We expect this strategic AI investment to fortify our long-term growth profile and allow us to capture a greater share of a large and growing addressable market. With a broadly inline second quarter performance, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance ranges and expect to deliver 24% full year revenue growth and a 31% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoints.”
Third Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance:
DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:
Third Quarter 2023:
- Revenue of $135 to $141 million, a year-over-year increase of 23% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $39 to $41 million, representing a 29% margin at the midpoint.
Full Year 2023:
- Revenue of $557 to $569 million, a year-over-year increase of 24% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $171 to $179 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.
With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information
DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 31, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.
Key Business Terms
Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.
Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.
Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.
Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.
Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.
Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.
International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
295,437
|
|
|
$
|
267,813
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $10,757 and $8,893 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
|
176,007
|
|
|
|
167,122
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
20,715
|
|
|
|
10,161
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
492,159
|
|
|
|
445,096
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
54,793
|
|
|
|
47,034
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
62,499
|
|
|
|
64,692
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
343,682
|
|
|
|
343,011
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
122,974
|
|
|
|
135,429
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
4,901
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,082,665
|
|
|
$
|
1,037,028
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
8,837
|
|
|
$
|
6,675
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
36,945
|
|
|
|
33,085
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
8,851
|
|
|
|
7,041
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,953
|
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
3,139
|
|
|
|
1,846
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
8,476
|
|
|
|
8,310
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
66,248
|
|
|
|
68,910
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
73,369
|
|
|
|
74,086
|
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
|
3,938
|
|
|
|
779
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
1,132
|
|
|
|
12,890
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
3,756
|
|
|
|
3,504
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
148,443
|
|
|
|
160,169
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 167,250 shares issued and 167,234 outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
787,562
|
|
|
|
756,299
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 16 shares and 31 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
|
(528
|
)
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
152,531
|
|
|
|
127,517
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|
|
|
(5,510
|
)
|
|
|
(6,326
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
934,222
|
|
|
|
876,859
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,082,665
|
|
|
$
|
1,037,028
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
133,744
|
|
|
$
|
109,805
|
|
|
$
|
256,338
|
|
|
$
|
206,528
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
|
|
26,191
|
|
|
|
18,836
|
|
|
|
50,143
|
|
|
|
35,713
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
31,941
|
|
|
|
23,222
|
|
|
|
60,496
|
|
|
|
44,810
|
|
Sales, marketing and customer support
|
|
|
31,537
|
|
|
|
24,733
|
|
|
|
57,249
|
|
|
|
51,417
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
19,755
|
|
|
|
21,529
|
|
|
|
39,943
|
|
|
|
41,204
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
|
8,317
|
|
|
|
18,659
|
|
|
|
17,357
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
14,644
|
|
|
|
13,168
|
|
|
|
29,848
|
|
|
|
16,027
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(2,476
|
)
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
(5,210
|
)
|
|
|
191
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
16,873
|
|
|
|
12,800
|
|
|
|
34,555
|
|
|
|
15,381
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
4,034
|
|
|
|
2,510
|
|
|
|
9,541
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
12,839
|
|
|
$
|
10,290
|
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
|
$
|
14,869
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
166,540
|
|
|
|
163,610
|
|
|
|
166,088
|
|
|
|
163,114
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
172,488
|
|
|
|
170,223
|
|
|
|
172,129
|
|
|
|
170,359
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
12,839
|
|
|
$
|
10,290
|
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
|
$
|
14,869
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
(7,204
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
12,462
|
|
|
$
|
4,656
|
|
|
$
|
25,830
|
|
|
$
|
7,665
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Treasury Stock
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Retained
|
|
Net of
|
|
Stockholders’
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
Equity
|
Balance as of January 1, 2023
|
|
165,448
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
31
|
|
|
$
|
(796
|
)
|
|
$
|
756,299
|
|
|
$
|
127,517
|
|
$
|
(6,326
|
)
|
|
$
|
876,859
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
(787
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(787
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,992
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,992
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
527
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,765
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,766
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
182
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
|
(914
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,175
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,175
|
|
Balance as of March 31, 2023
|
|
166,157
|
|
$
|
166
|
|
26
|
|
|
$
|
(669
|
)
|
|
$
|
769,142
|
|
|
$
|
139,692
|
|
$
|
(5,133
|
)
|
|
$
|
903,198
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
|
(377
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
(1,966
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,966
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,399
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
15,399
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
49
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
711
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,990
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,991
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
333
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
2,107
|
|
|
|
(2,107
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,839
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,839
|
|
Balance as of June 30, 2023
|
|
167,250
|
|
$
|
167
|
|
16
|
|
|
$
|
(528
|
)
|
|
$
|
787,562
|
|
|
$
|
152,531
|
|
$
|
(5,510
|
)
|
|
$
|
934,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2022
|
|
162,347
|
|
$
|
162
|
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
717,228
|
|
|
$
|
84,249
|
|
$
|
(771
|
)
|
|
$
|
799,066
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,570
|
)
|
|
|
(1,570
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(1,058
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,058
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
Common stock issued to non-employees
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
572
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,678
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
195
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,579
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,579
|
|
Balance as of March 31, 2022
|
|
163,118
|
|
$
|
163
|
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
(2,860
|
)
|
|
$
|
729,899
|
|
|
$
|
88,828
|
|
$
|
(2,341
|
)
|
|
$
|
813,689
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
(8,133
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,133
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
41
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
176
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
798
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
|
(3,447
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,290
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,290
|
|
Balance as of June 30, 2022
|
|
164,133
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
283
|
|
|
$
|
(7,546
|
)
|
|
$
|
737,574
|
|
|
$
|
99,118
|
|
$
|
(7,975
|
)
|
|
$
|
821,335
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
|
$
|
14,869
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
|
|
1,997
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
18,659
|
|
|
|
17,357
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
3,293
|
|
|
|
3,882
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
(16,639
|
)
|
|
|
(3,974
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
26,980
|
|
|
|
20,253
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,345
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
Other
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
(12,214
|
)
|
|
|
(21,942
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(11,168
|
)
|
|
|
(949
|
)
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
|
2,262
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(7,979
|
)
|
|
|
(9,978
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
32,164
|
|
|
|
26,549
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(7,671
|
)
|
|
|
(13,606
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(7,671
|
)
|
|
|
(13,606
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments to revolving credit facility
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,247
|
)
|
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
|
|
2,516
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
Payments related to offering costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Finance lease payments
|
|
|
(1,028
|
)
|
|
|
(907
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
|
(2,753
|
)
|
|
|
(9,191
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
3,114
|
|
|
|
(10,067
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(738
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
27,622
|
|
|
|
2,138
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period
|
|
|
267,938
|
|
|
|
221,725
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period
|
|
$
|
295,560
|
|
|
$
|
223,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
295,437
|
|
|
$
|
223,738
|
|
Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
295,560
|
|
|
$
|
223,863
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
$
|
41,284
|
|
|
$
|
1,161
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
389
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances
|
|
$
|
1,261
|
|
|
$
|
79,565
|
|
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease
|
|
$
|
5,479
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
480
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs
|
|
$
|
411
|
|
$
|
258
|
Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by customer type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activation
|
$
|
77,942
|
|
$
|
60,495
|
|
$
|
17,447
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
$
|
147,834
|
|
$
|
113,526
|
|
$
|
34,308
|
|
30
|
%
|
Measurement
|
|
44,989
|
|
|
38,903
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
86,374
|
|
|
72,737
|
|
|
13,637
|
|
19
|
|
Supply-side customer
|
|
10,813
|
|
|
10,407
|
|
|
406
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
22,130
|
|
|
20,265
|
|
|
1,865
|
|
9
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
133,744
|
|
$
|
109,805
|
|
$
|
23,939
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
$
|
256,338
|
|
$
|
206,528
|
|
$
|
49,810
|
|
24
|
%
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to results determined in accordance with GAAP, Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
12,839
|
|
|
$
|
10,290
|
|
|
$
|
25,014
|
|
|
$
|
14,869
|
|
Net income margin
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
|
8,317
|
|
|
|
18,659
|
|
|
|
17,357
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
15,167
|
|
|
|
9,259
|
|
|
|
26,980
|
|
|
|
20,253
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
4,034
|
|
|
|
2,510
|
|
|
|
9,541
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
M&A and restructuring costs (a)
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
1,180
|
|
Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b)
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other (recoveries) costs (c)
|
|
(266
|
)
|
|
|
2,690
|
|
|
|
(533
|
)
|
|
|
3,887
|
|
Other (income) expense (d)
|
|
(2,476
|
)
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
(5,210
|
)
|
|
|
191
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
40,043
|
|
|
$
|
33,961
|
|
|
$
|
75,963
|
|
|
$
|
58,704
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
____________________
|
(a)
|
|
M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire Scibids Technology SAS (“Scibids”). M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate.
|
(b)
|
|
Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of third-party costs incurred for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company.
|
(c)
|
|
Other recoveries for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consist of sublease income for leased office space. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, other costs consist of costs related to the departures of the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer, impairment related to a subleased office space and costs related to the disposal of furniture for unoccupied lease office space, partially offset by sublease income.
|
(d)
|
|
Other (income) expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of the core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in operating results on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:
- they do not reflect changes in, or cash requir
