DoubleVerify Partners With TVision to Expand Industry-Leading Attention Measurement in CTV

Strategic alliance will revolutionize CTV attention measurement, providing advertisers with comprehensive analytics for enhanced campaign performance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with TVision, a provider of second-by-second analysis of how viewers are watching TV, to enhance performance measurement across Connected TV (CTV) and provide the most comprehensive and scalable attention offering in the market.

DoubleVerify and TVision are joining forces to combine DV’s scalable ad exposure data, including viewable time and screen share, with TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen ad attention signals, delivering the most holistic attention measurement solution for advertisers looking to gauge their performance on CTV at scale.

The combined offering will enable advertisers to measure media performance on CTV to justify premium budget allocations, validate campaign effectiveness, and improve digital investment returns. Furthermore, by extending DV’s attention measurement to CTV, clients will be able to analyze campaign performance holistically across open web inventories, formats and devices at scale in order to maximize business outcomes and KPIs. No other attention solution can provide the breadth and depth of coverage needed to deliver broad based pre-and post campaign optimization for advertisers.

“Our alliance with TVision is a significant stride towards comprehensive and reliable attention measurement in CTV,” said Daniel Slotwiner, SVP of Attention at DoubleVerify. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering the most scaled, objective, and actionable performance metrics for our clients. By aligning TVision’s viewer presence and eyes-on-screen attention data with our own ad exposure and user engagement data, we are establishing a new standard for assessing the true impact of CTV advertising – ultimately driving superior outcomes for brands across the globe.”

Technical integration between DV and TVision will be ongoing over the next few months. The companies anticipate the combined offering will be available for customers in a closed beta in the second half of 2023, followed by a broader market release.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DoubleVerify to advance the adoption of attention measurement across CTV environments,” said Yan Liu, CEO & Co-Founder of TVision. “Our partnership enables marketers to gain deeper insights into where and when they get the most value in CTV.”

When it comes to attention measurement and optimization, DV delivers unparalleled innovation, scale and efficacy. DV Authentic AttentionⓇ is an MRC-accredited and privacy-friendly performance solution that operates independently of personal identifiers or cookies. It is the only attention solution that analyzes over 50 data points at the impression level, providing real-time assessments of digital ad exposure and consumer engagement. By evaluating tens of billions of impressions on a monthly basis, it examines various user-initiated events during ad exposure, such as screen touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. These measurements contribute to the DV Attention Index, a comprehensive measure of attention proven to help drive better campaign performance.

To delve deeper into the evolving world of attention measurement and address its partnership with TVision, DoubleVerify invites all attendees at Cannes Lions 2023 to join the company on the DV Yacht, ASYA, between June 19th and 22nd. On Tuesday, June 20th, DV will host a panel discussion titled “From Buzz to Bottom Line: How Leading Brands are Making Attention Pay” that will dive deeper into attention-focused advertising and its potential to revolutionize the digital ad landscape.

For more information, visit: https://www.dvatcannes.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

Contacts

Media:



Chris Harihar



chris@crenshawcomm.com