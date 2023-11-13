DoubleVerify Launches Publisher Suite Solution in Japan

DV’s publisher division expands its presence, offering Japanese publishers and brands a single platform to maximize inventory quality, campaign delivery, and yield

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that DV Publisher Suite is now available to Japanese publishers. DV Publisher Suite empowers publishers with the measurement, insights and tools needed to improve ad delivery, enhance inventory quality and drive performance, boosting yield.

“Expanding our sell-side offerings to all Japanese publishers is a pivotal move for DV. Historically, Japanese media companies have faced challenges with limited measurement tools and transparency in ad operations. We recognize the massive reach Japanese publishers have, as they increasingly work with global brands, and our solutions will enable them to maximize inventory performance and value for clients with real-time, precise campaign insights,” said Takashi Takeda of DoubleVerify. “We’re pleased to empower publishers across the region, helping to streamline their workflow, and offering additional transparency and analytics tools.”

Launched in 2020, DV Publisher Suite is a comprehensive, best-in-class measurement, analytics and automation solution that addresses a number of key publisher pain points. This includes offering the ability to accurately analyze revenue across direct and programmatic channels, manage and optimize media quality, and gain clarity into how buyers perceive inventory. With today’s announcement, DV Publisher Suite will now be available to all publishers in Japan and the APAC region, enabling them to be more data-driven with revenue, quality and performance insights all in one place.

DV Publisher Suite offers:

Unified Analytics — Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards.

— Aggregate all data sources and revenue channels to make informed decisions through robust reporting and dashboards. Campaign Delivery Insights — Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on a media-specific dashboard.

— Supercharge operations and streamline billing with visual campaign performance monitoring on a media-specific dashboard. Inventory Quality — Generate and gain new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand suitability data.

— Generate and gain new revenue by discovering high-performing inventory based on DV fraud, viewability and brand suitability data. Quality Targeting Automation — Automatically optimize yield in real-time with ad delivery based on fraud, viewability, contextual categories and brand suitability signals.

— Automatically optimize yield in real-time with ad delivery based on fraud, viewability, contextual categories and brand suitability signals. Authentic Direct — Reduce violations and manual optimization headaches by automatically linking to an advertiser’s brand suitability settings.

DV is proudly launching the solution after the successful onboarding of early partnerships in the APAC region, highlighted by the leading Japanese publisher, TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN.

“Since integrating DV Publisher Suite into our operations earlier this year, we’ve experienced many benefits, including data transparency, efficiency, and improved inventory optimization,” said Masato Ishibashi, Business Producer of TBS NEWS DIG Powered by JNN. “We’ve enhanced our brand’s credibility through the tool’s real-time insights into ad quality and performance. DV Publisher Suite has become an essential tool to better serve our advertising partners around the world.”

DV expanded its footprint into Japan in 2020, with former Google Director, Takashi Takeda leading the business and advancing the company’s industry-leading verification tools in that market. LY Corporation is among the esteemed clients benefiting from DV’s solutions.

To learn more about the publisher suite and DV’s efforts to build tools that maximize trust and alignment between buyers and sellers, visit https://doubleverify.com/publishers/.

