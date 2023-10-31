DoubleVerify Expands Global Measurement Capabilities To Include Amazon Custom Audiences

Improving campaign effectiveness with a customized measurement solution for advertisers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced expanded measurement coverage to advertisers utilizing Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences in Amazon DSP with a server-to-server (“S2S”) integration.

“Amazon Ads continues to break new ground in driving real business outcomes for advertisers while ensuring campaign measurement can be independently verified,” said Steven Woolway, EVP, Business Development, DoubleVerify. “We’re thrilled to build on our successful integration with Amazon DSP and expand our measurement coverage – enabling advertisers to seamlessly activate DV third-party measurement solutions across Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences.”

DV is the first third-party measurement provider to offer Amazon DSP advertisers comprehensive media quality and performance solutions to measure and optimize ads served to Amazon custom audiences, with a S2S integration. Amazon custom audiences are custom built segments that can help brands reach and re-engage with shoppers directly via Amazon DSP. DV’s solutions available to Amazon DSP advertisers include viewability, brand suitability, fraud and invalid traffic (“IVT”), in-geo, and DV Authentic AttentionⓇ.

Additionally, advertisers can seamlessly launch DV’s viewability, fraud/IVT, and in-geo measurement solutions across inventory available on Twitch, an interactive live streaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more – via the Twitch Ad Server and/or Amazon DSP.

Detailed campaign metrics and insights can be accessed by advertisers across Twitch inventory and Amazon custom audiences using DV PinnacleⓇ – DV’s industry-leading, unified service and analytics platform that allows access to quality and performance insights across devices and buying solutions.

Over the years, DV has powered several programmatic offerings via Amazon DSP, including Authentic Brand Suitability, Custom Contextual, and DV’s CTV Activation Certification. With this recent integration, advertisers can now leverage DV’s independent measurement solutions across a wider variety of media buys.

