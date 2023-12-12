DoubleVerify Expands Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement to YouTube Shorts

Global brands will now benefit from DV’s industry-leading brand reputation protection across YouTube Shorts inventory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the expansion of its YouTube brand safety and suitability measurement capabilities to include YouTube Shorts – empowering brands to validate the brand safety of their campaigns and protect their brand equity in this highly engaging environment.

“Today’s announcement underscores our ongoing commitment to safeguarding brand equity and reputation across all media channels,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Our innovative offering on YouTube Shorts provides YouTube advertisers with the tools they need to boost clarity and confidence in their media investment and verify brand-content alignment.”

YouTube Shorts enables all types of creators to create attention catching videos using nothing but their mobile phones, with over 2 billion logged-in users every month. With YouTube Shorts Ads, marketers can connect with their audiences with interactive, mobile-first creative builds for engagement, and extend the impact of their YouTube campaigns. In July 2023, DV announced the launch of viewability and invalid traffic measurement on YouTube Shorts. With this release of expanded brand safety and suitability measurement, advertisers will be able to measure and verify campaign alignment with safe and suitable YouTube Shorts videos.

With this release, advertisers will benefit from:

Accurate Classification : DV leverages a combination of manual reviews and proprietary AI-driven tools – empowering advertisers to accurately classify YouTube Shorts videos across all GARM brand safety and suitability categories, additional DV suitability categories and 40+ supported languages.

: DV leverages a combination of manual reviews and proprietary AI-driven tools – empowering advertisers to accurately classify YouTube Shorts videos across all GARM brand safety and suitability categories, additional DV suitability categories and 40+ supported languages. Consistent Settings and Metrics : Access industry-standard GARM-aligned brand safety and suitability settings and leverage the same level of insights across different platforms and publishers to inform future media planning and buying decisions across media.

: Access industry-standard GARM-aligned brand safety and suitability settings and leverage the same level of insights across different platforms and publishers to inform future media planning and buying decisions across media. Trusted Measurement: Gain confidence by leveraging an independent, third-party verification provider to authenticate YouTube Shorts campaigns.

DV has provided viewability and invalid traffic measurement across YouTube and Google ad serving solutions since 2011. In 2018, DV became a Google measurement partner for brand safety and viewability. In 2020, DV launched Authentic Brand Suitability on Google Display & Video 360 and, in 2022, DV was the first verification provider to earn MRC accreditation for independent third-party viewability reporting on YouTube. Earlier this year, DV launched DV Campaign Automator™ to streamline the entire trafficking workflow in Google Campaign Manager 360.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

