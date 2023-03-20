DoubleVerify Continues Connected TV Momentum as Media Quality Measurement is Now Available to Netflix Advertisers

Brands can now benefit from DV’s industry-leading fraud and viewability measurement across Netflix’s premium video streaming inventory

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that DV’s measurement solutions are now available for all Netflix advertisers. With this release, Netflix advertisers can ensure that their video ads are safe from fraud and invalid traffic (“IVT”) and are fully viewable by real people.

“Netflix is one of the world’s largest streaming services and we are excited that our industry-leading solutions are now widely available for their advertisers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our partnership ensures that campaigns on Netflix fulfill essential quality standards that drive optimal outcomes. At DoubleVerify, we are committed to delivering innovative, accredited, and independent quality measurement products that maximize advertising performance. We continue to expand our unmatched coverage across CTV platforms like Netflix, and wherever advertisers engage consumers of premium video.”

DV is one of the few measurement providers selected to extend coverage to Netflix. With DV’s quality measurement technology, advertisers benefit from:

Fraud Protection : DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

: DV identifies and protects advertisers against fraud and IVT from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. Viewability Measurement: DV provides comprehensive viewability authentication, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen.

DV sets itself apart in the CTV category, with cutting-edge solutions that cover all CTV inventory, from pre-bid avoidance to post-bid monitoring. DV allows advertisers to compare media quality and performance consistently, ensuring that their advertising budget is efficiently and effectively delivered across all screens and devices. This unlocks measurement parity and provides advertisers with a high level of confidence in CTV advertising.

For more information about DoubleVerify, visit http://www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Chris Harihar



Crenshaw Communications



chris@crenshawcomm.com