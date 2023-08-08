DoubleVerify Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) (“DoubleVerify”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. and Providence Butternut Co-Investment L.P. (collectively, “Providence”) at a price to the public of $32.65 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 9, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock from Providence. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as the underwriters in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022 and became effective automatically. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under “DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.” This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

