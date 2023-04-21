DoubleVerify Announces 2023 Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on June 1, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual only format.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023 will be able to attend, vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform. To access the online platform, such stockholders may visit https://web.lumiagm.com/223761380, enter the password doubleverify2023 and log in with their control number.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

