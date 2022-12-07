Don’t Rent A Car, Rent THE Car: SIXT Launches Integrated Marketing Campaign in the U.S.

The Leading Mobility Provider Invests in U.S. Growth and Brings Its Catchy Advertising to North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIXT, one of the leading global mobility providers, announces the launch of its new integrated marketing campaign in the United States. Entitled “Rent-THE-Car,” the campaign leans into the premium experience and superior fleet SIXT offers its customers when compared to typical Rent-A-Car services. SIXT has long been known for its impressive airport and out-of-home campaigns at all the major travel hubs in Europe. For the first time in its almost 12-year history in the United States, the brand is now committing to a larger advertising spend and much more comprehensive campaign as opposed to targeted programs in the past.





Catchy and provocative advertising has always been a staple of the SIXT brand, and the company is finally bringing that tradition to the U.S., the world’s largest car rental market and the largest individual market for SIXT. With launching its advertising in the U.S., the company is challenging the “a” in the “Rent-A-Car” category by being the first “Rent-THE-Car” brand with its newest campaign of the same name. The campaign, created in partnership with GUT Miami, a full-service, award-winning independent ad agency, highlights how uninspiring car rental processes in general can be and that it can be found in the category name: Rent-A-Car. By creating the “Rent-THE-Car” campaign concept, GUT helped SIXT demonstrate how the brand is different: Exciting its customers with a premium rental experience and offering a large premium fleet. The “Rent-THE-Car” campaign ultimately highlights how SIXT wants to be the brand that stands against the “A” in “Rent-A-Car”, because when customers rent with SIXT, they don’t have to just rent A car, but they can rent THE car.

In the coming months, the campaign will run across TV, digital and out-of-home. The ads will exclusively feature BMW vehicles as one of the important OEM partners for SIXT.

“The general rent a car experience in the U.S. is quite ordinary and not very exciting to the customer. The campaign is a great opportunity for SIXT to showcase how we are different, and it starts with renting THE car,” said Tom Kennedy, President of SIXT in the U.S.

“Our new campaign backs the growth course of SIXT in the U.S. and leans into how we intend to lead the premium segment from the East to the West Coast. By renting with SIXT, customers get THE car with the best premium experience the industry has to offer,” said Konstantin Sixt, Co-CEO of SIXT.

“It’s a huge honor to be working with SIXT, especially to be trusted to help them with their first nationwide campaign in the U.S.,” said GUT Co-Founder & Creative Chairman Anselmo Ramos. “I’ve been a huge fan of their work in Europe by Jung von Matt, so to now be working with them for their U.S. launch is a dream. We can’t wait to show everyone how we’ll be marketing this amazing brand to the U.S.”

View the “Rent-THE-Car” campaign film here: https://youtu.be/PmVTFtwadzM

SIXT has continuously expanded its market presence in the U.S. and is now located in 38 of the top 50 airport markets. The company plans to continue its expansion and bring its premium product and customer service to travelers throughout the country. Customers are encouraged to download the SIXT app and use the new Mobile Checkout service which is now available in over 30 airport locations.

SIXT is heading for a record year as the company saw the strongest results in its history in the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated revenue after nine months rose by more than 40% compared to the same period in the previous year, and the company is seeing strong growth in all regions as demand remains high. In North America specifically, revenue was up more than 60% in the first nine months of this year.

To learn more please visit www.sixt.com or https://about.sixt.com/en

About SIXT



Sixt SE, with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2021 SIXT achieved significant market share gains as well as a new record result, amounting to revenues of EUR 2.28 billion and earnings before taxes of EUR 442.2 million – despite the ongoing COVID–19 pandemic since 2020. In the decade before, from 2009 to 2019, the SIXT Group doubled its revenues. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://about.sixt.com

Contacts

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications



SIXT@abmc-us.com