Domo Releases 11th Annual “Data Never Sleeps” Report

Global data volumes show increased engagement on X (formerly Twitter) and the world’s continued reliance on search engines as they test new generative AI options

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNS11–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) unveiled its highly-anticipated 11th edition of Data Never Sleeps. Over the past decade, Domo has tracked the world’s data usage, revealing remarkable increases in activity across various online platforms, from Instagram and X to Amazon, Venmo, and many others. The annual Data Never Sleeps infographic offers a big-picture glimpse into the immense volume of data generated on the internet every minute, showcasing how data is constantly evolving and changing as more people interact with digital platforms and services.









“This year’s findings reflect the ever-changing and fast-paced digital landscape, which has only been heightened by the rapid popularity of AI models such as ChatGPT,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Data drives everything we do, from a quick search online or sending an email, to checking the latest headlines on our way to work. Data Never Sleeps, now in its eleventh year, depicts just how much we rely on data and its impact on our daily lives in one of the 525,600 minutes in a year.”

Some key highlights from this year’s “Data Never Sleeps 11.0” report include:

The AI Boom: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making big waves in the digital world. AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT are reshaping the ways we work, communicate and create, with users submitting 6,944 prompts every minute. However, users haven’t forsaken their search engine habits, as searches on Google total more than 6.3 million every minute (up from 5.9 million a year ago).

Entertainment Dominance: After a dip in engagement last year, X (formerly Twitter) now sees 360,000 posts from users every minute, up from 347,000 in Data Never Sleeps 10.0. Spotify users stream 24,000 hours of music, including 69,444 Taylor Swift songs. Instagram users are sending over 694,000 reels via direct message every sixty seconds. And the world of streaming continues to dominate, as collective viewers watch more than 40 years of streaming content every single minute. As online platforms gain more activity and engagement, the entertainment industry promises to never be the same.

Transactions on a Tear: Digital spending continues its vast expansion. E-commerce giant Amazon sees more than $455,000 in sales every minute and on digital transaction app Venmo, users send $463,768 worth of payments every minute, up 6% year over year. In the food sector, DoorDash diners place orders totaling $122,785, up 60% from last year, reflecting the increased reliance (and potentially, inflation) on food and food delivery services in this digital age.

Cybersecurity Challenges: However, as digital activities intensify, so do cybersecurity threats. Cybercriminals launch 30 DDoS attacks every minute, highlighting the need for robust online security measures to protect individuals and businesses.

Concluded James, “Data weaves the fabric of our digital lives, and our annual Data Never Sleeps report highlights some of the most meaningful data for businesses and consumers alike.”

To download the “Data Never Sleeps 11.0″ infographic, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

