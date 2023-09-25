Domo Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Domo enables mutual customers to build impactful marketing solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud, making data visible and actionable to help multiply business impact

The report identifies the best-of-breed solutions that Snowflake customers use, demonstrating how marketers can leverage solutions such as Domo alongside the Snowflake Data Cloud to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified the most impressive companies across ten technology categories. Domo, a data experience platform company that puts data to work for everyone, was recognized in the business intelligence category.

“Modern marketers turn to Snowflake to model and enrich their data directly in the Data Cloud, and to access our premier partner network,” said Denise Persson, chief marketing officer at Snowflake. “Domo’s native integration with Snowflake Data Cloud helps customers get exponential value from their Snowflake data by putting it to work to drive better strategy and daily decision-making across organizations, while maintaining visibility and control of data assets. Their inclusion as One to Watch in the Business Intelligence category of our report demonstrates their strong performance and commitment to customer success.”

Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to help create their data stacks. Focusing on active members of the Snowflake Partner Network and Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report highlights Domo as a technology partner that enables data-driven marketing strategies and drives informed business decisions.

“As a cloud-native data platform, Domo makes data accessible, consumable and actionable, wherever it may live,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “Our strong partnership with Snowflake ensures that joint customers have the most seamless experience possible as they unlock the potential of their organization’s data. We’re looking forward to seeing how all users continue to extend the value of their Snowflake data with Domo.”

To read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue, visit here.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

