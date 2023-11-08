Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConstellationShortList–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named to the 2023 Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions. This is Domo’s ninth placement on the Marketing Analytics Solutions ShortList.





The Constellation ShortList helps organizations narrow their search for the technologies they need to meet their digital transformation goals. All shortlisted vendors were determined through Constellation’s client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

“The call for the chief marketing officer to serve as the growth driver and orchestrator for the modern enterprise has amplified the need for marketing analytics tools to quickly evolve from campaign performance trackers into more robust business intelligence and decisioning tools,” said Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, Inc. “The Constellation ShortList for Marketing Analytics Solutions highlights stand-alone solutions that aggregate, track, and monitor marketing campaign performance and growth contributions to the business. The offerings on our ShortList are powerful enough for marketing data scientists yet are ready for non-technical marketers to stand up and operate.”

The firm evaluated more than 40 vendor solutions in the Marketing Analytics Solutions market, which included (but not limited to) the following key criteria for inclusion:

Ease of use and setup for nontechnical users with functional options for developers and analysts

Robust marketing attribution, forecasting and predictive analytics capabilities

Extensibility through ecosystem of third-party integration apps

Triggered workflows and automated actions to turn intelligence into optimization actions

Security, authentication tools, role-based access, data governance and lineage tracking

Anywhere accessibility across desktop and mobile

AI and ML to assist with data ingestion, analysis and decision intelligence

Product vision and roadmap

“Successful marketing teams harness the power of data to optimize their initiatives, and make quick, informed decisions that can improve impact and ROI,” said Wendy Steinle, chief marketing officer at Domo. “We’re thrilled to once again be featured as an innovator in marketing analytics in this Constellation ShortList, as we continue to help customers achieve a complete view of their marketing data and make informed decisions that multiply their impact on company goals.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

