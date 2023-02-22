DNEG Acquires Film Studio Complex and Premier Production Services Assets

Provides Hollywood Designed Soundstages in India

Positions DNEG as an Integrated Global Production Services Provider

Pushes DNEG Worldwide Headcount Past 10,000 Benchmark

LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, today announced the acquisition of various production and post-production services assets, including a film and TV production studio complex comprising eight soundstages, from its parent company, Prime Focus Limited (PFL).





The transaction positions DNEG as an integrated production services provider to its global client base, complementing its worldwide Academy Award® winning visual effects and animation services offerings.

Following the completion of the transaction, DNEG offers eight Hollywood-designed soundstages from a studio complex in Film City, Mumbai, and a full suite of film and TV production and post-production services in India, including digital intermediate, camera equipment rental, sound and picture editing, and associated support and technology services.

The acquisition has resulted in an addition in headcount of more than 240 staff members, pushing DNEG’s global headcount to more than 10,000 employees.

As part of the transaction, DNEG has acquired the following key divisions from PFL: Prime Focus Studios (PF Studios), Digital Intermediate (DI), Equipment Rental Services (EQR), and PFL’s Advertising post-production business.

“Having achieved a distinctive leadership position across visual effects and animation, with the capabilities and scale to be a preferred partner to our clients, DNEG’s next logical step is to extend our filmmaker-focused services into the production ecosystem,” said DNEG’s Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra. “Adding these new services to DNEG’s portfolio allows us to bring India’s proud 100-year history of film heritage and its industry talent to the global market. It also presents our clients with the benefits of an integrated solution across the entire production chain, unlocking greater efficiencies and savings, with the reassurance of working with a trusted filmmaking partner.”

In addition to the visual effects and animation services for which it is best known, DNEG now offers the following services to its global clients:

Production Studios



PF Studios is India’s largest integrated film and TV studio facility, spread across a 200,000 square foot complex in seven acres of land in Mumbai’s Film City, and featuring eight sync soundstages, each with a clear internal height of at least 50 feet. Designed by Wylie Carter Architects in Los Angeles, and close to Mumbai’s major transportation hubs, the studios also feature a Film Processing Lab, Film Image Enhancement facilities, production offices, makeup rooms, workshop areas, cafeteria facilities, and a vast choice of backlot locations within a 520-acre property.

Digital Intermediate (DI)



As the first team to offer DI technology in India, the DI division has provided color grading services on over 500 feature films since its opening in 2003. It is one of India’s most highly respected DI facilities, equipped with Baselight grading systems and the latest digital projectors in an integrated network of six dedicated DI suites. The highly experienced team, who also provide IMAX mastering services, recently delivered DI services for Bollywood blockbuster Brahmāstra, among many other high-profile projects.

Equipment Rental Services (EQR)



The EQR division has an impressive inventory of over 40 high-end feature film cameras and associated kit and has established itself as a market leader in equipment rental in India. With a full range of ARRI, Sony and RED cameras, the division has a large and varied client base ranging from the largest film and TV production houses and studios in the country to independent filmmakers, and also caters to the advertising market as well as sporting events such as the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League and the Maharashtra Premier League.

Advertising Services



The Advertising division operates from a 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, HD post facility in Mumbai, with 12 Smoke/Flame edit suites, Baselight colour grading suites and Telecine colour correction, a CGI / VFX team and more. The Advertising team delivers more than 1,500 commercials each year, working closely with directors, production houses, and advertising agencies, to create ads for brands such as LG, Cadbury, De Beers Forevermark, Maruti, and many more.

About DNEG



DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs more than 10,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 2023), Fast X (May 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 2023), The Flash (June 2023), Oppenheimer (July 2023), Coyote Vs Acme (July 2023), Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023), Haunted Mansion (August 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2023), Nimona (2023), Borderlands (2023), American Born Chinese (2023), Garfield (February 2024), Mickey 17 (March 2024), and Furiosa (2024).

