DK ASIA Advertises Brand in New York Times Square as the First in Korea’s Construction and Development Industry

– K-City: The Newest Wave of Korean Culture









– Featuring world star Lee Byung-hun, captivates global audience

– Running concurrent global brand advertising campaigns in Paris and Shibuya

– To solidify its position as Korea’s leading city brand and a K-city model through global brand advertising

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ByunghunLee–DK ASIA heralded its global market entry by displaying an advertising video for Royal Park City, its premium city brand, in Times Square, New York, the center of global culture, starting on October 23.

DK ASIA, Korea’s leading real estate developer, introduced the city brand concept to Korea for the first time. The company leads the change in housing paradigms with its high-end resort city concept brand, Royal Park City. DK ASIA became the first Korean construction company to advertise its global brand in Times Square, the world’s largest billboard.

Capturing the essence of nature, culture, and emotion to enjoy the city in nature and experience nature in the city, the global brand advertising video showcased the presence of K-city with the charm of Royal Park City. The video, featuring signature gate of apartment complexes representing K-city and world star Lee Byung-hun, caught the eyes of multinational people in Times Square in New York.

The background of the video is ‘Geomam Station Royal Park City’, a development by DK ASIA where tenants have recently moved in. The video beautifully depicts the grandeur of this city of 4,805 households, conveying the essence of art, culture, nature, and emotion.

Starting November 13, DK ASIA will run outdoor advertising in Shibuya, Tokyo, one of the most iconic downtown areas in Japan. The global advertising video for Royal Park City will be played concurrently on five digital panels in Shibuya, which has a daily floating population of over three million people. This is expected to draw the attention of commuters and tourists alike in this bustling city.

DK ASIA plans to further expand its global influence by running brand advertising in Paris, France from January 1, 2024.

Kim Jeong-mo, President of DK ASIA, said, “ We were the first in Korea’s construction and development industry to start global brand advertising at Times Square, a global landmark, and are now expanding to Paris and Shibuya. Through continuous global advertising, we will meet with customers in the global market and develop Royal Park City, our premium brand, into a city brand that represents Korea and a leading K-city.”

President Kim continued, “ Looking 100 years ahead, we will make Royal Park City, which is being built as the most special city in the world, a part of Korea’s heritage. With newer products and a larger scale, we will create K-city, the first in Korea where people can enjoy the city in nature and experience nature, culture and sensibility in the city, as well as specialized infrastructure.”

DK ASIA will also run concurrent promotional activities in the US and Japan through local press, in addition to its global brand advertising.

Meanwhile, DK ASIA has gained significant attention in Korea with its brand advertising for Wanggil Station Royal Park City and its corporate advertising, which has been airing on TV and radio since November 1. This follows the successful sale of the first stage project, Geomam Station Royal Park City, the first resort city concept complex in Korea which received the highest subscription ranking with 84,730 customers. The second stage project, Wanggil Station Royal Park City, the first premium demonstration complex with 21,313 households, is currently underway following the concept of the world’s most special city, Resort Special City.

