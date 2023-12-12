Disqus Earns Coveted Google Certified Publishing Partner Status

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disqus, a leading audience engagement and community growth platform, has been awarded Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) status. This prestigious certification recognizes Disqus as a proven and trusted authority in leveraging Google products to help publishers achieve their goals. To enter the GCPP, Disqus successfully demonstrated a consistent history of delivering excellent service and maintaining the highest possible performance standards when collaborating with publishers.





The designation is a testament that Disqus has been vetted by Google, by both passing their product certification exams and establishing a successful history of helping publishers succeed. Moreover, this accomplishment signals that Disqus is succeeding in its efforts to unlock monetization and growth for publishers around the world. GCPP status gives Disqus additional access to Google’s full suite of products as well as additional resources that boost the ability of Disqus to power site monetization, ad operations expertise, and strategic account management for its publisher partners. Disqus will utilize its GCPP distinction to remain up to date on all of Google’s latest monetization solutions, ensuring continued success in boosting performance for its thousands of ad-supported publishers.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as a Google Certified Publishing Partner,” said Steven Stein, President & GM of Disqus. “This milestone validates our commitment to powering monetization for publishers from over 200 countries and across every content vertical on the web.”

Disqus is best known for its commenting platform, used by millions of publishers over the years to foster engagement, user interaction, and community growth. More recently, Disqus has doubled down on its dedication to helping publishers unlock the full power of their programmatic inventory via a diverse array of innovative ad solutions. As a member of the GCPP program, Disqus looks forward to further opportunities to work directly with Google to benefit publishers everywhere.

About Disqus



Disqus is a leading audience engagement and community growth platform. Since launching in 2007, Disqus has helped millions of publishers engage and grow their audiences via top-tier engagement, moderation, identity, and monetization features. Much more than just a comment section, the Disqus platform enables publishers of all sizes to take their web properties to the next level. To learn more about Disqus, please visit www.disqus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

