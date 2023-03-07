DirectEmployers Named #1 in Government Contracting in JD Supra 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

For the third consecutive year, DirectEmployers’ authors were named #1 and #2 in the Government Contracting category during the JD Supra 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compliance–JD Supra, the recognized source of legal intelligence, recently revealed its winners for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. For the third consecutive year, DirectEmployers and its OFCCP Week In Review authors placed number one and two in the Government Contracting Category amongst the more than 70,000 authors who regularly publish their legal insights and perspectives on the platform. This year’s program recognized 303 thought leaders for achieving the highest visibility and engagement among readers for their expertise and chose ten top authors from 31 categories based on readership volume.

“We are once again honored to be recognized for the clear, consistent, and reliable information we provide to the government contracting community,” stated Candee Chambers, Executive Director of DirectEmployers Association. “Being able to impart our knowledge to others is truly a privilege as our over 1,000 Members rely on DirectEmployers and this publication for late-breaking news affecting government contractors, regulatory changes, and intricate layers of understanding that require employment law expertise that only our team can provide.”

In their eighth year running, the JD Supra Readers’ Choice Awards recognize contributors for their visibility and engagement among readers across many industries. In 2022, DirectEmployers published 129 posts to its firm profile. DirectEmployers’ weekly publication, the OFCCP Week In Review, authored by John C. Fox, Candee Chambers, and Cynthia L. Hackerott, took the top placement as the most-viewed content, alongside other published work relevant to the government contracting community. For his 101 publications, author John C. Fox garnered 164,652 total reads and 154,384 profile views stemming from his thought-provoking articles, podcast interviews, and DE Under 3 video publications. Popular posts from the year include the weekly editions of the OFCCP Week In Review, federal gender reporting surrounding today’s non-binary dilemma with the assistance of guest author Jay J. Wang, and insight into the EEOC’s performance under President Biden, part of an agency-based series which cataloged what the civil rights agencies had accomplished and failed to do.

“The OFCCP Week in Review team has fun each week collaborating to get the very latest news of interest into the blog and to infuse our stories with an understanding of the context which incubated those stories,” commented John C. Fox, President and Partner of California-based law firm Fox, Wang & Morgan. “We thrive on the ‘behind-the-scenes’ looks, including linking to underlying documents to create a historical library for our readers – and what a joy it is to have readers who appreciate what we do.”

Follow DirectEmployers and its team of employment law experts on JD Supra for weekly government contracting updates and noteworthy news by visiting https://www.jdsupra.com/profile/directemployers_association_docs.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers Association is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. Each of these global employers look to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, and most recently, custom application and software development. Learn more about the Association by visiting http://directemployers.org.

About JD Supra

JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 70,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today. JD Supra also provides firms with competitive insights and market intelligence derived from the thousands of articles being read daily across the platform. For more information, visit resources.jdsupra.com.

