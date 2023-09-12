Direct-to-Consumer Home Brand Outer Renews adQuadrant as Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Agency to continue working with brand following highly successful six-month online campaign marked by exponential growth, rebranding of marketing channels and launch of new creative

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative, sustainable outdoor furniture brand Outer has renewed its agreement with leading digital marketing agency adQuadrant as its digital marketing agency of record. adQuadrant will continue to develop and deploy online marketing campaigns for the brand as well as create growth strategies that will enable Outer to continue its exponential growth and trajectory as the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand in the world.





adQuadrant will be developing campaigns for Outer that strategically dovetail into current consumer and industry trends, such as hybrid shopping, or the intertwining of online and offline activities; consumers’ expectations for a personalized shopping experience; increased use of immersive experiences to create next-generation touch-points with consumers; shoppers’ trust of social media influencers and creators when making purchase decisions; and the use of messaging services for instant communication with consumers.

“adQuadrant’s holistic approach to help clients with their thought leadership, digital strategy, ad operations and creative is the ideal agency for our needs. It’s been a collaborative and seamless partnership,” said Phuong Petersen, CMO of Outer.

adQuadrant reengineered Outer’s previous approach into a full-funnel direct-to-consumer marketing strategy that targets customers in an omnichannel capacity across Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube and Bing. Using Meta’s Advantage+ Shopping campaigns, adQuadrant was able to use machine learning to better optimize for new customers with greater intent to purchase. The campaign also leverages Outer’s influencer-generated content to improve return-on-investment.

“Outer is a breakthrough challenger brand in the outdoor furniture space and offers consumers some of the most original and highest-quality products available,” said Warren Jolly, CEO of adQuadrant. “Our campaigns are designed to introduce Outer to consumers in ways that are meaningful, high-impact and performance-driven.”

Outer creates durable and eco-conscious outdoor furniture designed to help people live better outside. Its pieces are crafted from the highest-quality materials in the world and are built to withstand all that nature (and life!) has to throw at them. Outer reimagines the outdoor living experience from the ground up; researching, prototyping, and testing until we’ve created innovative new solutions, such as our patented, built-in OuterShell® cover, proprietary OuterWeave™performance fabric, and multi-layered memory OuterCloud™cushion. It is also redefining retail with our revolutionary Neighborhood Showroom™, where you can experience Outer products in the backyards of real Outer customers in your neighborhood. Intrigued? Learn more at liveouter.com.

adQuadrant is a leading omnichannel digital marketing company focused on helping brands achieve exponential growth through advanced solutions around business strategy, creative, measurement, data and media planning and buying. The company manages more than $150 million in annual ad spend and has proven to be a valued digital growth partner to dozens of clients including challenger brands that have quickly scaled upward of 500%. adQuadrant was founded in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California. More information is available at adQuadrant.com.

