Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 1, 2023

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar®, IHOP® and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023, before the stock market opens.

Ads image


In conjunction with this announcement, Dine Brands will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) that morning to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at the Events and Presentations page under the site’s Investors section at https://investors.dinebrands.com/.

To access the call by phone, please click on this conference call registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website above.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of June 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

FBN-R

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brett Levy

Vice President, Investor Relations

Dine Brands Global, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact
Susan Nelson

Sr. Vice President, Global Communications

Dine Brands Global, Inc.

[email protected]

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Live Events

U.S.

Latin America
April, 11, 2024

September 19, 2024

April, 11, 2024

September 19, 2024

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now