Dillard’s Launches Nastia Liukin for Gianni Bini

An Exclusive Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is proud to announce the debut of Nastia Liukin for Gianni Bini, a limited-edition capsule collection designed with Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin. Available in Dillard’s stores across the nation today and online at dillards.com, this exclusive collection of apparel and footwear blends classic silhouettes with modern tones and trend-forward materials while incorporating unique statement pieces that speak to Nastia’s bold sense of personal style.









In describing her inspiration for Nastia Liukin for Gianni Bini, Nastia shares, “My love and passion for fashion has always been there. I even designed all my competition leotards since I was ten or so. Having this creative opportunity with Gianni Bini and Dillard’s has been so much fun, and the team has been incredible! Every single item in my collection is named after someone or something meaningful in my life. I have always been a firm believer in everything and everybody comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. These pieces are a celebration of those little or big moments that make us feel proud – of ourselves and of each other.”

Dillard’s Vice President Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “We could not be more excited about Nastia’s stunning creations for Gianni Bini! The gorgeous pieces are an ode to the modern woman whose fashion needs are as diverse as her calendar. Just in time for the holidays, from festive work parties and holiday gatherings to cold-weather staples with a twist, this collection embodies your dream fall capsule collection.”

About Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin won five medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, including the coveted All-Around Gold medal. She has since been inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame. After achieving her biggest dream in the sport and graduating from NYU, Liukin set out to make her mark on the world beyond her athletic career. For the past decade, she has been the lead female gymnastics analyst with NBC Olympics. Additionally, she founded one of the most prestigious events in the sport of gymnastics, The Nastia Liukin Cup. She also serves as a motivational speaker, sharing her learnings and practices with Fortune 500 companies and their key teams. Tapping into the loyal fanbase she has cultivated over the last fifteen years, Nastia launched her influencer business, which has led to collaborations with world-leading brands and retailers. Using her platforms, she hopes to inspire others to set dream-worthy goals and empower them with the tools needed to achieve them.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard's largest ladies' contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customer's constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman's life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial.

