Dillard’s Launches Jess Southern for Gianni Bini

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce today’s launch of Jess Southern for Gianni Bini, the Company’s second limited-edition capsule collection presented under the exclusive Gianni Bini brand. The collaborative line was created in partnership with Jessica Payne, a Tampa based style and beauty influencer who inspires a highly engaged following on Instagram and YouTube @Jesssouthern.





The line features playful, feminine pieces in apparel, footwear and swimwear and launches at 10.00 a.m. Central today on dillards.com and simultaneously in all Dillard’s locations across the nation.

In describing her inspiration behind this exciting collection, Jessica stated, “I designed this collection for Gianni Bini to be all about FUN! With playful plaids and pop colors, sprinkled with a few great neutrals, my goal was to create the ultimate summer wardrobe. From ultra-feminine statement pieces, to cool girl classics, I hope this collection evokes your inner Carrie Bradshaw and makes you feel like your best self. These are pieces I wanted in my closet -pieces that make you smile. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to see how you style these pieces that are all so special to me!”

Dillard’s Corporate Merchandise Manager Erin Frazier commented, “Jessica is a mover and shaker with a heart of gold, and this line is as vibrant as she is. She wanted her collab to be a fun and feminine curation of must-have pieces, and we feel she totally captured the summer anthem of fashion with this capsule collection.”

About Jessica Payne

Jessica Payne grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee and wanted to work with makeup for as long as she can remember. She moved to New York City within three days of graduating high school and immediately began working as a makeup assistant at Ford Models. Her career took her to California where she flourished in the entertainment industry as a makeup artist on the award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes – eventually appearing as a makeup expert on national TV shows including E News!, Access Hollywood, Extra and Good Morning America. Jessica moved to Tampa, Florida to start a family, and she and her wonderful husband, Logan, now have two children. In addition to sharing her style and beauty inspiration on Instagram and YouTube, she is also an entrepreneur, partnering in Tampa’s first infrared sauna studio and a successful self-tanner business.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial.

Contacts

Dillard’s, Inc.



Julie Johnson Guymon



501-376-5965



julie.guymon@dillards.com