Dillard’s Debuts Elizabeth Damrich for Antonio Melani

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce today’s debut of Elizabeth Damrich for Antonio Melani, the Company’s latest limited-edition capsule collection developed in collaboration with Mobile-based style influencer, Elizabeth Damrich.









Launching online and in-store today, Elizabeth Damrich x Antonio Melani features elegant, elevated and timeless pieces of neutral tones and luxurious fabrics in apparel, footwear and handbags.

Sharing her inspiration behind the collaboration, Elizabeth Damrich stated, “My debut collection for Antonio Melani embraces my love of sculptural, architectural shapes in sumptuous fabrics with a studied sense of nonchalance and elegant ease. The collection is grounded in timeless neutrals and expands into tonal shades of mint, olive, and rosewater for a coastal point of view on Fall. My hope is these pieces will become endearing companions to your wardrobe and make you feel elevated while still being very much at home within yourself.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie added, “I blindly reached out to Liz via Instagram nearly a year ago after being a great admirer of her style and home. I knew she would be an incredible fit as an Antonio Melani collaborator. We are thrilled with the results of her magnificent collection which exudes unparalleled elegance and sophistication. Every detail down to the trim work and hangtags is impeccable.”

Elizabeth Damrich x Antonio Melani presents a coordinating collection of blouses, pants, dresses and coats in sizes 0-18, completing her Fall looks with five shoe styles and six handbags available in select colors. The collection will be available online at dillards.com today beginning at 10.00 a.m. Central time and in 247 Dillard’s stores across the nation.

About Elizabeth Damrich

Elizabeth Damrich (“Liz”) was born in Athens, Alabama where her creativity was sparked at a young age as she and her sister listened to music, painted and tried on their mother’s clothes in their home studio. A summer trip to Italy and France in the fifth grade made a lasting impression on Elizabeth and cultivated her love of architecture, style and design. She attended the University of Alabama and graduated with a degree in Marketing and Global Business with a minor in Art History. While in college, she gained public relations experience through internships and was offered a full-time job for a high-profile creative agency in New York City after graduation. There, she gained a true love of marketing and strategy sitting in the same room with revered fashion and beauty executives. While in New York, Liz married Michael Damrich from Mobile, whom she had met two days before graduating from the University of Alabama. The couple eventually moved to Charleston, South Carolina where Liz earned a degree in interior design and launched her own style and design business, Elizabeth Damrich Studios, elevating her influence with multiple interior design and fashion clients. Liz and Michael moved to Mobile in 2019, where they raise two young children and Liz continues to design interiors for high profile clients as well as inspire thousands of style followers on Instagram @liz_damrich.

About Antonio Melani

Antonio Melani, Dillard’s largest ladies’ apparel brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel and handbags. The mission of Antonio Melani is to curate a high-end collection that evokes sophistication through tailoring, yet stays current through styling and attitude. Antonio Melani caters to the modern woman’s career and social schedule, with an emphasis on luxury fabrications. Antonio Melani is available in 247 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. Follow Antonio Melani on Instagram @antoniomelaniofficial. Follow Dillard’s latest style inspirations @annemariealexandramichelle.

