Diligent Announces Diligent Market Intelligence, The Most Comprehensive Governance and Shareholder Intelligence Provider on the Market

Diligent Market Intelligence drives decision making with leading data and analytics across corporate governance, shareholder activism and ESG

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of Diligent Market Intelligence, a market-leading provider of governance and shareholder intelligence. The launch combines Diligent’s leading shareholder activism, voting and corporate governance data (formerly Insightia) with its ESG and executive compensation data, empowering customers to proactively manage shareholder pressures and mitigate governance risks.





With the launch, Diligent’s expanded market intelligence solution now includes data sets covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) and executive compensation with more offerings to come. In times of heightened scrutiny, the expanded data sets will help organizations gain clarity on broader corporate governance topics to better inform their strategy.

“Organizations are increasingly being held accountable to issues beyond the bottom line, and enhanced visibility and market intelligence is a must to stay one step ahead,” said Amanda Carty, Managing Director of ESG and Data Intelligence at Diligent. “Diligent Market Intelligence integrates vital public company and shareholder activity data with Diligent’s leading governance, analytics and ESG solutions to better serve organizations and investors and inform decision making.”

With Diligent Market Intelligence, organizations can stay ahead of a quickly evolving market with the ability to:

Prepare a winning shareholder engagement strategy ahead of annual meetings with access to complete voting records and policies of investors worldwide.

Benchmark against peers to understand governance, compensation and stewardship best practices and macro market trends.

Uncover vulnerabilities to shareholder activism and be prepared to act by leveraging proprietary activism vulnerability scores and analysis.

Establish stronger corporate governance practices by using corporate defense scoring to discern governance strengths and weaknesses.

Stay up-to-date on key developments during proxy season and beyond with unrivalled news coverage and expertise from Diligent Market Intelligence’s leading in-house editorial team.

“As an advisor to both companies and investors in critical situations, knowing the company’s shareholder base and their voting approach is critical to success,” said Greg Taxin, Managing Member, Spotlight Advisors. “Diligent Market Intelligence provides the data and analytical tools necessary to ensure my clients can plan their campaigns to have maximum impact with shareholders.”

Learn more about Diligent Market Intelligence here.

About Diligent

Diligent is a leading GRC SaaS company that gives organizations the tools and solutions they need to bring clarity to complex risk, elevate impactful insights and get ahead of a world that is constantly changing. With solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, Diligent empowers more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. No matter the challenge. Learn more at diligent.com.

Follow Diligent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

Media

Julia Hanbury



Senior Communications Manager, Diligent



+1 (604) 669-4225



Jhanbury@diligent.com