Digo CEO Tells Portada About the Expansion of His Network Targeting Hispanics in Culturally Relevant, Transparent and Highly Trusted Sites

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digo, The True Premium U.S. Hispanic Audience Network that provides solutions for agencies, publishers and advertisers through innovation, data and technology is planning to increase its premium publisher network to 35 Million Hispanics In 2023. Digo CEO, Augusto Romano, tells Portada in an exclusive article that he expects to increase the Digo publisher network’s reach from 25 million to 35 million Hispanics in the U.S. “Increasing our metrics of quality inventory by attracting more premium publishers sites, a goal tied up to our non-exception policy of sites with a trusted content and brand safe environment.”

As companies in the media and technology sector are planning for 2023, Portada talked with Augusto Romano, Chief Executive Officer, Digo and Guillermo Pérez, Chief Creative Officer, Digo to learn about their company’s positioning and objectives for 2023.

Brand safety is a key element of Digo’s offering to advertisers, CEO Romano notes. “First of all, our growth has been achieved by honoring our fundamental principle which states that our network is open only for publishers able to guarantee a brand safe environment and trusted content to brands.”

Digo is also looking to amplify its creative services for brands in the middle market interested in connecting with the Hispanic community. “Digo has had the opportunity to work with clients across different sectors like education, healthcare, telcos, auto, and insurance, to name a few. Our unit started in February 2022, and there’s already a couple of projects we’re very proud of,” Guillermo Pérez, Chief Creative Officer at Digo states. These projects include campaigns for AGM University, a nonprofit institution of higher education that operates four campuses in the State of Florida and Ana G Méndez University in Puerto Rico.

Digo’s positioning and increased investment is timely and happens at a moment when efficient advertising and marketing is a crucial element for the growth of Corporate America. As Perez notes, “Hispanic DNA already runs on America’s Bloodstream, Its brands are next.”

