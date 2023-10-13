Digitalzone to Join Panel on Women’s Leadership in AdTech and Agencies at Advertising Week New York

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitalzone, a leading B2B demand generation solutions provider, today announced its presence at Advertising Week New York, a premier event in the marketing and advertising industry. Advertising Week New York will be held from October 16-19 in The Penn District in New York. Attendees of Advertising Week will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with Digitalzone’s leadership team to discuss their leading B2B demand generation solutions.





In a private session hosted by Brand Innovators at Paramount Advertising in New York on Tuesday, October 17th, at 10:35 AM, Eboni Ryan, VP of Marketing at Digitalzone, will join panelist Gena Schirer, VP of Sales at Infillion, and moderator Kalli Chapman, VP and Head of Paid Media at Prudential Marketing, for an insightful discussion on “Women’s Leadership in AdTech & Agencies.”

Advertising Week New York is an annual, highly-anticipated event that brings together the brightest minds and most innovative players in the advertising, marketing, and creative industries. This week-long event serves as a dynamic forum for networking, learning, and inspiration. It features a diverse range of seminars, workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions, providing attendees with unparalleled opportunities to gain insights into the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the world of advertising and marketing. Advertising Week New York is a must-attend event for professionals and organizations looking to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving advertising landscape.

