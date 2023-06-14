Digitalzone CEO Rishikkes Pawar to Travel from India to Cannes Lions, Bringing B2B Demand Gen Solutions to Fortune 500 Brands

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitalzone, the forefront leader in B2B demand generation solutions, announced the presence of its CEO, Rishikkes Pawar, at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The festival, renowned for recognizing excellence in advertising, marketing, and communication, will provide a platform for Digitalzone to showcase its cutting-edge B2B demand generation solutions to Fortune 500 brands.

Pawar’s participation at Cannes Lions reflects the growing influence of India’s business community in international industry events. With a strong reputation for innovation and a deep understanding of the global market, Indian executives are increasingly sought after for their expertise and fresh perspectives.

Digitalzone has emerged as a trailblazer in the B2B demand generation space, specializing in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. With a global presence and a proven track record of delivering over 50,000 successful campaigns, the company utilizes innovative technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for its clients.

CEO Rishikkes Pawar’s presence at Cannes Lions signifies Digitalzone’s commitment to fostering creativity, effectiveness, and innovation in the demand gen space. Pawar will be available throughout the event to discuss how Digitalzone’s demand generation solutions can revolutionize the marketing strategies of Fortune 500 brands.

Attendees are encouraged to meet with Digitalzone during the event to explore their cutting-edge demand generation solutions. To contact Digitalzone about meeting at Cannes Lions, visit https://digitalzone.com/events/cannes-2023/.

About Digitalzone



Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kate Pietrelli on behalf of Digitalzone



kate@pathadvisors.com

+1 760-518-2633