Digitalzone Announces New Lead Gen Pricing Strategy, Focused on Transparency and Customer Success

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitalzone, a leading B2B demand generation solutions provider, announced today its new lead generation pricing strategy aimed at bringing transparency to the industry and better serving customers. The new pricing model is designed to help customers understand exactly what they are paying for and how it will help them achieve their business goals. Global B2B companies can access campaign pricing details directly on the Digitalzone website: https://digitalzone.com/pricing/

The new pricing model provides a range of pricing options and services, designed to meet the specific needs of each customer, such as Single Campaigns, Lead Subscriptions and Enterprise Retainers. Each solution offers a suite of services to best fit customer needs, which may include dedicated account management, campaign optimizations, intent-based targeting, market insights, custom reporting, and more.

Digitalzone first disrupted the demand generation industry by cutting out the middleman and selling MQLs directly from its proprietary database of over 105 million opt-in leads. This approach has enabled the company to improve lead quality, ensure compliance, and provide more agile customer success, resulting in the delivery of over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest businesses worldwide, including Salesforce, Cisco, Adobe, and Slack.

