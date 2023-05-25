Digital Workplace Analytics Provider SWOOP Analytics Welcomes New North American Director

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#M365–It is with great pleasure digital workplace analytics provider SWOOP Analytics welcomes Gemma Saint as the company’s Director of Customer Success and Growth in North America.

Gemma comes to SWOOP Analytics after being a customer for the past five years, working at some of Europe’s best-known companies. Gemma knows SWOOP’s digital workplace products inside and out and is passionate about enabling customers to collaborate, communicate and build connections.

Gemma brings more than 20 years’ experience in internal communication channel management, internal digital transformation and content creation. She has managed global intranet projects and has had great success rolling out Viva Engage, Workplace from Meta and SharePoint intranet at companies including B&Q, Virgin Media O2 & Carnival.

“I am passionate about internal communications channels and how they can transform the way colleagues work and collaborate internally,” Gemma said.

“Working with SWOOP means I can provide easy-to-understand analytics to people who aren’t analysts, so our customers fall in love with data.”

SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer said he was thrilled to welcome Gemma to the SWOOP Analytics team.

“Gemma brings real-life experience to the role, having been a SWOOP customer for years,” Cai said.

“She will provide expert support to our SWOOP customers in North America and we look forward to Gemma helping to grow our business in the US and Canada.”

SWOOP Analytics offers analytics for Microsoft M365, Microsoft Teams, Viva Engage, SharePoint intranet and Workplace from Meta, focusing on digital behaviors and relationships to help customers get the most from their digital tools.

Gemma joins SWOOP Analytics’ North American Director Coco Molina in the US market. Gemma and Coco will be presenting at the IABC World Conference in Toronto early June.

