Digital Wave Technology Wins Best Customer Experience Marketing Automation VIP Award

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the annual Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City, Digital Wave Technology was presented with the Best Customer Experience Marketing Automation award. The PIM/PXM/AI solution provider was chosen based on votes from the public and an independent panel of judges.





The VIP Awards is an industry celebration for solution providers that power the retail ecosystem. In addition to offering incredible solutions, the recognized companies are willing to adapt to make more meaningful partnerships with retailers, increasing success for all.

The Best Customer Experience Marketing Automation award honors the solution that best allows retailers to communicate seamlessly across multiple customer segments and touchpoints, regardless of how they interact with the brand.

Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave Technology, and Louise Hynd, SVP Business Development at Digital Wave Technology, received the award at the VIP Gala.

“This is a true honor,“ commented Ms. Schafer. “It means that our customers, partners, and community support our mission, and our industry peers on the judges’ panel recognize the value that Digital Wave brings to brands and retailers. At Digital Wave, we’re committed to helping our customers deliver outstanding experiences to their consumers whenever and wherever they shop.”

At NRF 2023, Digital Wave introduced Maestro AI which allows merchants, marketers, digital teams, and executives to achieve success at a high velocity. Maestro helps users achieve masterful outcomes by automatically attributing thousands of products in minutes, writing compelling romance copy in seconds, and identifying problems such as inventory bottlenecks.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s innovative AI-Powered Omni-Platform provides modern MACH architecture, PIM, MDM, Planning, and Price Optimization all interwoven with AI, including ChatGPT and GPT-3. It ensures a more compelling consumer experience and rapidly drives conversions, margins, speed-to-market, and channel distribution while minimizing returns and dramatically improving efficiency. Digital Wave unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, and syndication. The only product solution platform built with full AI, automation, and configurable workflow, Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, price, and publish product content easily and efficiently, with one version of truth. Learn more at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

Contacts

Tori Hamilton



Marketing Specialist, Digital Wave Technology



thamilton@digitalwavetechnology.com