Digital Outdoor Advertising Names Al Leisengang As Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Outdoor Advertising is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Leisengang as Chief Revenue Officer.

Leisengang brings 20 years of sales experience in strategic planning, revenue growth and profitability to his new role. He will be responsible for overseeing Digital Outdoor Advertising’s strategy to drive growth and innovation across all its business lines.

“I am thrilled to welcome Al to the Digital Outdoor Advertising team,” said Christine Lanziano. “He is a highly talented and experienced media executive with a great track record of driving growth. His reputation as a strong leader is widely acknowledged, and we look forward to his contribution as we continue to expand our business. With Al’s appointment, the company looks forward to collaborating with agency and brand partners to showcase their extensive and superior out-of-home offerings.”

Leisengang has a proven track record of leading media sales organizations to greater performance across national and local markets. Previously CEO of Green City Solutions, he has delivered value for leading national brands in both out-of-home and non-traditional programs that drive results.

About Digital Outdoor Advertising:

Digital Outdoor Advertising represents a network of over 220 independent billboard operators and offers 20,000 digital & static billboards in 200 markets across the US. The company provides advertisers with the most cost-effective way to target consumers on their path to purchase. Digital Outdoor Advertising is a woman-owned WBENC certified OOH advertising business that has built a national network making it simple for clients to do one-stop shopping for their out of home needs. We are dedicated to helping brands and businesses reach the right audiences in the right markets with this powerful independent network.

For more information about Digital Outdoor Advertising, please visit http://digitaloutdooradvertising.com/.

