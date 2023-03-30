Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertising–Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:45 a.m. ET that same day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-200-6205, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-904-5544. The access code is 437128. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 31, 2023, through April 7, 2023. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 447159.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

