Digital Air Strike Strategically Rebrands to DAS Technology and Acquires 7th Company

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company continues enhancing car buying and ownership journey to over 7,800 clients

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autodealers–Digital Air Strike, the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company, has announced a strategic rebrand to DAS Technology. The new name reflects the company’s expanded CDXP technology solutions and unique capabilities across four divisions: Digital Air Strike, BestRide.com, LotVantage, and now AUTOVATE. Enhanced CDXP technology will be featured at the DAS Technology Booth #4059 at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Annual Convention from January 26th to 29th in Dallas, Texas.

“DAS Technology represents our 12-plus year evolution and celebrates how we improve the customer journey for over 7,800 retailers and their customers across 30 technology touchpoints, including integration with 189 data partners,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology. “With the acquisition of AUTOVATE, we will continue to track industry trends and expand our CDXP offerings to deliver exceptional consumer experiences that lessen the friction between customers and dealers, OEMs, lenders, and F&I providers. Our broad platform enables our clients to attract, convert, and retain business while leveraging data through patented technology, including intelligent lead response, personalized consumer communication, omnichannel messaging, and targeted, data-driven awareness solutions more effectively.”

“I started AUTOVATE to bring together the top industry executives focused on automotive technology trends while helping dealers and OEMs navigate the future,” said Cliff Banks, president and founder of The Banks Report and AUTOVATE. “I have always been impressed with how innovative and forward-thinking Digital Air Strike has been. As the Switzerland of our industry, it’s similar to how I have structured AUTOVATE. Having larger partners with the extensive network DAS Technology has built and seeing how collaborative the company is across our industry made joining forces a no-brainer. We partnered to bring AUTOVATE to Scottsdale last month, and it was the largest and most successful conference in our history. We plan to expand AUTOVATE further with even more thought leadership opportunities throughout the year.”

Learn more about the DAS Technology full suite of solutions at NADA Booth #4059. Dealers and DAS Technology Partners can pick up party passes to the annual DAS Client Appreciation Party on Jan. 28, featuring performances with Nelly and The Sugarhill Gang. Space is limited. RSVP at digitalairstrike.com/nada2023.

The DAS Technology family of solutions driving a better customer journey include:

Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike provides patented CDXP technology used by over 7,800 retailers to attract, convert, and retain more customers. The company was founded in 2010 to enable dealers to monetize social networks organically before quickly expanding to include over 30 touchpoints to nurture and improve the customer journey. Digital Air Strike merged with Response Logix in 2011 and has continued to build out its data integration partners to 189, including Amazon, Google, and many top OEMs, plus 35 CRM and dealer software systems.

AUTOVATE

AUTOVATE is the leading automotive technology trends and deal-making conference paired with insights year-round from top industry analysts. Founded in Austin in 2017, AUTOVATE quickly grew to attract subject matter experts and the most senior executives across a wide range of technology providers and OEMs. DAS Technology acquired AUTOVATE in 2022.

BestRide.com

BestRide.com is a customer-centric inventory marketplace with built-in CX engagement solutions to boost CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index). The online marketplace allows interested vehicle buyers to search for millions of new and used cars from car dealers across the United States. BestRide.com is connected to the automotive classified sections of over 200 media platforms in the U.S. and generates high-quality dealership leads through its proprietary tech platform. DAS Technology acquired BestRide.com from Gannett in 2021.

LotVantage

LotVantage is a digital inventory merchandising SaaS company DAS acquired in 2021. It provides the easiest way to seamlessly get inventory found online, along with the best automotive partner program. LotVantage enables automotive, RV, marine, and powersports dealerships to merchandise their inventory through advanced targeting and data analytics effectively. DAS Technology launched its LotVantage Partner Program in January 2022 to work with agencies, media companies, and technology organizations to offer a full suite of award-winning Customer Experience solutions. Using patented technology, the program enables partners to support their clients as a single-source provider for digital marketing, lead response, and inventory merchandising services.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), enabling over 7,800 businesses and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. The DAS Technology family includes Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, and LotVantage. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

